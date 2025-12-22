Netanyahu Calls Trump to Discuss Potential New Strikes on Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to discuss with President Donald Trump potential new military strikes on Iran, according to reports.

NBC News reported that Netanyahu's cabinet is concerned that the Iranians are ramping up ballistic missile production and restoring their air defenses that were damaged after U.S. and Israeli airstrikes in June.

Advertisement

Netanyahu is expected to present Trump with military options regarding Iran during their meeting on Dec. 29 at Mar-a-Lago, reported Israel’s public broadcaster KAN.

Israel launched a surprise attack on Tehran on June 13, in an attempt to eliminate military and nuclear facilities, including senior Iranian military leaders and nuclear scientists. Tehran responded with retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel, while the Trump administration ordered the U.S. military to hit and severely damage three Iranian nuclear sites after a 12-day conflict ended on June 24 under an American-sponsored ceasefire.

Trump suggested last week that Iran was open to further negotiations but also warned the Ayatollah regime against any attempt to reactivate and expand its ballistic missile and nuclear programs. The president stated that Iran “can try” to rebuild its ballistic missile program, but “it’s going to take them a long time to come back.”

“But if they do want to come back without a deal, then we’re going to obliterate that one, too,” Trump added. “You know, we can knock out their missiles very quickly, we have great power.”

Advertisement

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told NBC News that “The International Atomic Energy Agency and Iranian government corroborated the United States government’s assessment that Operation Midnight Hammer totally obliterated Iran’s nuclear capabilities.”

“As President Trump has said, if Iran pursued a nuclear weapon, that site would be attacked and would be wiped out before they even got close,” said Kelly.

Netanyahu is expected to provide Trump with updated Israeli intelligence on the latest developments of Iran’s ballistic missile program and air defenses, which have overtaken concerns regarding its nuclear program in Tel Aviv. Last year's military strikes by the Israelis damaged all of Iran’s S-300 air defense systems, which cleared the way for airstrikes into Iranian airspace in June 2025.

“The scenarios under discussion range from an Israeli unilateral strike, to obtaining limited US backing, to carrying out a joint military operation — up to a direct US move against targets inside Iran,” Pentagon sources told NBC News

Tel Aviv estimated that “Iran’s renewed production of ballistic missiles could increase to 3,000 per month if left unchecked."

Advertisement

The upcoming meeting is also expected to include Iran’s nuclear program, with a focus on the rehabilitation of its uranium enrichment facilities and issues related to Tehran's support for its allies in the region. American officials also told NBC News that any disagreements or setbacks in implementing the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip could affect President Trump’s willingness to provide full support for any new military action against Iran.

Israel is supposed to withdraw its forces from Gaza according to the ceasefire terms, while an interim body is expected to assume authority over the territory from Hamas with the backing of an international military stabilization force.

Right now, you can get 74% off PJ Media VIP with the code MERRY74—and yes, that same deal works if you want to give VIP as a gift to someone who appreciates sharp commentary, fearless reporting, and a little common sense in a world that’s running low on it.

PJ Media VIP gives you exclusive articles, podcasts, and community access you won’t find anywhere else—and your support helps keep independent conservative voices strong heading into the new year.

This special Christmas offer runs through New Year’s Day, so don’t wait.

Use code MERRY74 and save 74% today—for yourself or someone else.