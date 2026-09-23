UK Council Hires Private Security to Shield Schoolgirls From Loitering Migrants

The ostensible objective of culturally assimilating the millions of Third World migrants into British sexual mores, and British laws and customs more broadly, continues to not go swimmingly.

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In Essex, the local Reform-led authorities have debuted a new tactic to remedy the problem of rampant sexual harassment (or worse) of local schoolchildren by migrants housed nearby.

The solution? Hiring private security guards to keep the hordes in check, whom the local NGO buses into town every Thursday for taxpayer-funded shopping and leisure activities — well-deserved R&R after their long days of doing absolutely nothing of value in their publicly subsidized housing on a decommissioned military airfield — which apparently includes harassing local schoolchildren.

The local primary school, the local authorities have discovered, has proven to be a magnet for the unstimulated male migrants with no wives or daughters of their own to rape because they left them behind in Afghanistan or wherever in search of greener pastures.

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Via Daily Mail (emphasis added):

A Reform council has hired private security guards in three town centres to ward off 'gatherings of male migrants' after reports they were intimidating locals and 'wolf-whistling at schoolgirls'. Essex County Council said six 'operatives' will patrol Braintree, Colchester and Chelmsford town centres from today for an initial three-month trial period. The decision follows Government plans to expand the number of asylum seekers housed at nearby RAF Wethersfield – a former airfield – from 800 to 1,245. The Home Office has also said it will now be operational beyond 2027. Men housed at the migrant accommodation centre – the largest of its kind in Britain – are often bussed into local towns to shop and access services. Reform said the patrols – named Operation Vanguard – came as a 'direct response to concerns raised amongst local residents, particularly women and girls, over gatherings of male migrants in town centres'. One Braintree resident, Mike Readon, 66, last month said he saw the effect of migrants in his town centre first-hand as they are dropped off by the busload in the morning – smartphones in hand and often masked. He said: 'They hang around the bus station and they whistle at the schoolgirls coming off the buses. 'It's horrendous. Lots of women just avoid the town entirely on a Thursday because it's a totally different environment.

An alternative proposal, if you will indulge the fantasy —a modest proposal, if you will: government-mandated nip/tuck on the genitals of all newly arrived migrants.

If the NHS won’t do it, perhaps the balaclava boys of Dover could set up ad hoc mobile medical clinics right on the coast where the dinghies arrive and get the job done with, to quote Pulp Fiction, a pair of pliers and a blowtorch.

Related: WATCH: Feral Migrant UK ‘Enforcement Officers’ Threaten to Knock Out Civilian’s Teeth

The security guard scheme is, of course, not the first half-baked attempt at countering the migrant penchant for rape and various other forms of illegal mayhem.

As I reported previously at PJ Media, the UK Home Office last month took to handing out flyers instructing migrants fresh off the dinghy that British law prevents them from raping anything that moves, as is their well-documented predilection, as well as admonitions not to beat their wives or throw acid on their faces when they bring dishonour, in the British spelling, upon the family.

UK government now handing out flyers to migrants instructing them on how consent works and that they can't beat their wives pic.twitter.com/hpCFrBu7Aj — Thomas Paine Reloaded™ (@BenBartee) August 20, 2026

Shockingly, the flyers appear not to have produced the intended consequences of modified behavior, transforming the migrants alchemically on the spot into full Westernized, Democracy™-loving feminist progressives.

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