Red Alert: WEF Takeover of American Education System Goes Live

The unelected aspirational totalitarians at the World Economic Forum have long coveted control over the American education system and made no secret about it.

In February, vicious communist Randi Weingarten, head of the American Federation of Teachers, the largest public teachers’ union in the United States, visited Davos as an honored guest, at which time she declared her intention to form a “partnership between education, labor, government, and industry” in order to standardize American public school curricula because “you can’t keep on doing this governor by governor.”

Advertisement

How do we create this partnership between education, labor, government, and industry… When you do it, we, in the United States of America, we have 16,000 school districts. We have over 100,000 schools. There are industry partners all over. And you people were the ones who said ‘you can’t keep on doing this industry by industry.’ You were the ones who said ‘you can’t keep on doing this governor by governor.’ How do we use the WEF to create this kind of integrated network so that we’re all working together?

Professional child trannifier and teachers' union boss Randi Weingarten demands globalized school curricula at WEF pic.twitter.com/0fRU2uTO0k — Ben Bartee (@BenBartee) February 19, 2026

Related: Teachers’ Union Head Randi Weingarten KO’ed in Congressional Hearings Over COVID School Closures

Lo and behold, it turns out that the takeover wasn’t the pipe dream it might have appeared at the time.

At a recent New Hampshire Senate Education Committee hearing, Debrah Howes, American Federation of Teachers-New Hampshire president, lumbered laboriously like Frankenstein’s bride to the witness table to admit — even though she curiously concedes that she “was not intending to speak to this”— that, in fact, the AFT is already colluding with WEF to insert its curriculum into New Hampshire schools:

I was not intending to speak to this but after the last comment, I think I want to expand a little bit. My name is Debrah Howes, president of the American Federation of Teachers-New Hampshire. And having heard American Federation of Teachers brought up a couple of times, I just want to clarify that the American Federation of Teachers did announce that it is working with industry leaders from around the world to develop career and technical education curriculum to share with any school in the United States that wants such curriculum to use to help its students learn and thrive and gain employment after school. If our schools in New Hampshire think that would be a bad thing to have from industry leaders around the world, we could make that illegal for them to use. But that is the partnership that was announced at DAVOS, is they’re working with industry leaders from around the world, including European leaders.

Advertisement

President of the American Federation of Teachers New Hampshire (AFT-NH) admits union is forcing WEF curricula into state schools pic.twitter.com/ij5YusUmOe — Ben Bartee (@BenBartee) April 29, 2026

Related: Yale ‘Fascism Professor’ Flees Country to Escape Trump’s Fourth Reich

New Hampshire House Bill 1448, currently up for a vote in the Senate after passing the House, would explicitly forbid WEF curricula from use in state schools, the legislation that Howes was objecting to in her Education Committee testimony.

Via New Hampshire House Bill 1448 (emphasis added):

This bill aims to prohibit the inclusion of any materials created or provided by the World Economic Forum in the curriculum of New Hampshire public schools. It amends RSA 193-E:2-a, V(a) to include new language stating that the curriculum "shall be prohibited from including any lectures, lesson plans, and other educational materials provided or created by the World Economic Forum." This addition emphasizes the restriction on using such materials in educational settings, while maintaining the responsibility of local educators to develop and implement their own curriculum.

Additionally, the bill introduces a new paragraph to RSA 186:11, explicitly stating that all public schools are prohibited from including any World Economic Forum materials in their curriculum. This reinforces the intent of the legislation to ensure that educational content in New Hampshire public schools remains free from the influence of the World Economic Forum.

Advertisement

For the record, the sort of WEF-approved educational curricula we can expect trickling into state primary schools from coast to coast includes interracial leather daddies fondling each other in public, which the responsible superintendent describes as “couples who appear to be in a loving relationship.”

Also relevant: Nova Scotia Education Minister Brandan Maguire, to applause from his comrades, recently did his best Braveheart impression, pledging eternal resistance to any parent who tries to override his WEF-approved child trannification regimen:

I’ll be damned if I’m gonna stand here and listen to someone say that the parents deserve rights over a child. No, they don’t. They absolutely don’t. Nova Scotia Education Minister Brandan Maguire:

“I’ll be damned if I’m gonna stand here and listen to someone say that the parents deserve rights over a child. No, they don’t. They absolutely don’t.” pic.twitter.com/LsS2EaMsld — Ben Bartee (@BenBartee) May 1, 2026

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against globalist communist agendas and restore power to the states. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.