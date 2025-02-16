Trump Executive Order Nukes University COVID-19 Vax Mandates

Promises made, promises kept.

Though some MAGA faithful may have become fatigued with all of the winning — after three and a half nonstop, frenetic weeks of it — the Trump regime has kept up its brutal and impressive pace.

Via The Hill (emphasis added):

President Trump signed an executive order Friday to defund schools and other education agencies that require COVID-19 vaccines for students and staff. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the head of the Department of Education are directed to create a plan to end these mandates and end federal funding for entities that do not comply… The order helps Trump fulfill his campaign to end the mandates many schools enacted after the COVID-19 vaccines were developed and as cases were ravaging the country under his first presidency. “I will not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate or a mask mandate,” he said on the campaign trail last year.

Remarkably, as of the signing of the EO, over a dozen colleges and universities across the country still cruelly mandated — with no true public health rationale — the shots in order for their students and staff to attend class.

The EO coincides with the assumption of the mantle of HHS by none other than dreaded “anti-vaxxer” (not an anti-vaxxer) RFK Jr. who has pledged to clean out the fascistic rot that has infested the Public Health™ system for years.

Legacy state USAID-type media is none too pleased.

Via HuffPost (emphasis added):

Newly minted Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has expressed doubt about the efficacy of vaccinations and even helped spread false conspiracy theories that the jabs could cause harm. Trump has given every indication that he is willing to capitulate to Kennedy’s theories. On Thursday, the president signed an executive order titled “Establishing the President’s Make America Healthy Again Commission,” which outlined policy objectives and established Kennedy as head of the commission. Language in the order hinted at conspiracy theories surrounding autism and even some long-prescribed psychiatric drugs; Kennedy’s commission is directed to assess the “prevalence of and threat posed by the prescription of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, stimulants, and weight-loss drugs.”

We’re going to be awash in their tears shed on behalf of their pharmaceutical sponsors for four more years as they helplessly watch their techno-feudal edifice eroded, so let’s all prepare to soak in the schadenfreude as much as possible.

