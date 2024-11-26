Sad! Dying Legacy Media Lashes Out at Elon and X: ‘You’re Not the Media’

Continuing in the genre of emotional outbursts from the aspirational totalitarians who run the corporate media and various other arms of social control, we have the Axios CEO having a moment of existential crisis dressed up as an impassioned public speech about the importance of the media for Democracy™ or whatever.

Watch this self-important blowhard, cheered on of course by the Morning Joe crew, go off about how America needs Axios because they do something called “hard work” — as opposed to independent journalists who have to bootstrap their own reporting with minimal pay, no giant corporations disseminating their content in airports and hair salons and everywhere else to get fake ratings and advertising bucks, and virtually no access to high-profile politicians.

Axios CEO Jim VandeHei got fired up over Elon Musk’s claims that users on Twitter-turned-X are replacing legacy media. While delivering a fervent speech at the National Press Club last Thursday, VandeHei slammed the tech billionaire for suggesting that social media users who aren’t professional journalists can provide news coverage without formal training. “Everything we do is under fire. Elon Musk sits on Twitter every day — or X today — saying like, ‘We are the media,’ ‘You are the media,’” VandeHei, a former political reporter for The Washington Post and co-founder of Politico, said at the time. “My message to Elon Musk is: Bullshit. You are not the media.” VandeHei added, “You having a blue checkmark, a Twitter handle and 300 words of cleverness doesn’t make you a reporter. ... You don’t do that by popping off on Twitter. You don’t do that by having an opinion. You do it by doing the hard work.”

Via HuffPost (emphasis added):

One might have assumed — had one not been paying attention to the fact that these people never learn lessons and only know how to double-down to beat dead horses — that they would abandon all of their Democracy™ propaganda, seeing as it failed miserably to deliver political bounty this election.

But no.

Their march to irrelevancy continues unabated.

Via Fox 9, September 2024 (emphasis added):

Americans’ trust in the news media is at a new, record low, with only 31% expressing a "great deal" or "fair amount" of trust and confidence in the media to report the news "fully, accurately and fairly." That’s according to a recent poll from Gallup, which surveyed 1,007 adults aged 18 and older from Sept. 3-15, 2024… This is the third consecutive year that more U.S. adults have no trust at all in the media (36%) than trust it a great deal or fair amount (31%). Americans’ trust in the media first fell to 32% in 2016 and did so again last year, with it being even lower at 31% this year.

Editor’s note: PJ Media and all of our sister sites will remain engaged on the frontlines of the information war as the vanguard of independent media.

