Incoming Trump Border Czar Pledges to Deport ‘Nine Out of Ten’ Migrants

Yesterday, incoming Trump Border Czar Tom Homan reiterated previous pledges he had made that, as a member of the new president’s administration, he would oversee the deportation of “nine out of ten” of the millions of migrants the Biden regime allowed to pour over the border

Here is Tom Homan in November of last year, when a renewed Trump presidency was but a twinkle in the eye of MAGA (emphasis added):

I promised President Trump when he announced that if he goes back, I go back. And I’m going to run the biggest deportation operation this country’s ever seen because these millions of people being released in this country, nine out of 10 will get an order of removal based on immigration court data. A judge orders them to be removed. We’re going to find them and we’re gonna remove them. If there’s no consequence, we can’t fix the border. We’re going to have a consequence in the Trump administration.

Now, what often happens in these cases is that appointees playing to the base get into Washington, get a good talking to by whomever actually runs whatever their given policy purview is, and magically their rhetoric moderates.

Such is not the case with Tom Homan, who reiterated that specific figure — nine out of ten — as the target for removal, presumably allowing some wriggle room for legitimate asylum claim and other humanitarian concerns.

Transcript via Vigilant News (emphasis added):

President Trump has made it clear that we’re going to prioritize public safety threats and national security threats… the millions that come across this border that this administration led in, 9 out of 10 of them will get an order removal. They’re gonna go home… We’ll give you a hearing, but at a hearing, if you lose, you’re going to go home. Because if we don’t, if that court order doesn’t mean anything, then what the hell are we doing?… The orders are meaningless.

To my mind, what this kind of rhetorical consistency speaks to is the undeniable mandate that Trump now has to move forward with his agenda. Not only did he win in a landslide; he won after he and his surrogates made very clear what his priorities would be as president.