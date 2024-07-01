Pride™: What Has the Web Done to Our Trigger Fingers?

On the descent into Cusco (the region that houses Machu Picchu), I came to notice a most unexpected adornment on various buildings and street corners: a rainbow flag!

Not one or two, but dozens — here, there, everywhere.

Having not seen any that I could recall in the month prior living in Lima prior, I found it extremely odd that the Pride™ conquistadors had managed to gain such a foothold in this relatively remote and isolated (outside of Cusco and tourist hotspots) part of South America.

(Since traveling to Cusco, I have attended a Pride™ march in Lima promoted by the U.S. State Department — the only time or place before or since I’ve noticed the LGBTQ+++™ subculture on display in this country.)

Then, in the blasphemies of blasphemies, once we were in Cusco, I saw one mounted atop what was clearly a centuries-old cathedral! That, it seemed to me, was a bridge too far.

My wife was fixing to get a weeklong earful about the godforsaken Pride™ people and their multinational corporate and state sponsors who promulgate their filth worldwide in new-age colonialism of a particularly perverted variety — even penetrating (through NGOs mainly, bankrolled by the U.S. and other Western governments and corporations) Africa, Eastern Europe, and other regions that don’t want anything to do with it.

In retrospect, I may have jumped the gun, which I realized upon asking our taxi driver in toddler-level Spanish what was up with all the Pride™ flags.

Via The Culture Trip (emphasis added):

You’ll find rainbow flags flown from houses, on rooftops, in bars, sold as jacket patches and emblazoned across shirts – nearly everywhere you go in Cusco you’ll find rainbow colors. The ubiquity of it is inescapable. If you didn’t know any better, you’d feel like you were in the world’s capital for LGBTQ rights, an assumption that has confused many travelers visiting Cusco. The rainbow flag that you’ll find everywhere in Cusco is a somewhat recent development, depending on who you ask. The flag became an official symbol of Cusco in 1978, but its history may go deeper than that. As folk stories go, it is believed that the rainbow flags seen in Cusco today were also the flags of the Inca empire during their reign. While that idea is a romantic one to hang on to, the idea of a flag existing in the pre-Hispanic world is still debated today and considered unlikely by most scholars. Regardless, the Cusco rainbow flag has been adopted by the people of Cusco and the Andean region.

The Pride™ flag having been barely in its infancy in 1978 and confined to the most homosexual-laden areas of San Francisco, it seems physically and chronologically impossible in three-dimensional time and space that the two could have anything to do with one another.

Which got me to thinking: does my overuse of the internet and/or constant exposure to tranny propaganda — both of which, after all, are part of my job as a journalist — prime the rage inside?

It might.

Via The International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (emphasis added):

The aim of this study is to examine how Internet dependence affects anger responses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Owing to social distancing policies, Internet dependence has intensified, and the prevalence of anger has significantly increased. To understand this phenomenon and draw some implications, the "frustration-aggression hypothesis" was utilized for the theoretical framework and anger response was categorized into functional and dysfunctional anger responses. An analysis shows that overdependence on the Internet has a positive effect on the dysfunctional anger response.

So it seems we are, or at least I am — I don’t presume to speak for you — at a paradoxical crossroads:

On the one hand, completely ignoring the LGBTQ+++™ social engineers — who, unlike in Cusco, have a very real foothold in virtually every major civic institution — would only likely hasten their complete takeover of the government and corporations (to the extent they have not already achieved total domination) and, ultimately, the destruction of Western civilization and objective reality itself

On the other hand, are we driving ourselves insane in a 24-hour news cycle of rage?

Surely there is some middle road here.