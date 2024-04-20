Germany: Violent Migrant Crime Hit Record High in 2023

Foreign criminal suspects in Germany hit nearly one million last year, accounting for a double-digit year-over-year spike in migrant crime rates in a nation already notorious for disproportionate migrant crime relative to the native population.

The number of foreign suspects soared to around 923,000 last year, representing a massive 18 percent increase in just one year nationwide, according to crime statistics from the German Interior Ministry released on Tuesday. However, the even more shocking number may have to do with violent crimes, which soared to record levels in 2023. The data from the interior ministry shows that 41 percent of all crime suspects are foreigners, with 2.246 million people in the country suspected of a crime in 2023, which is 7.3 percent more than in 2022. Overall, foreigners only represent 15 percent of the population. This corresponds to an increase of almost 18 percent, reports Die Welt, citing the as yet unpublished crime statistics for 2023 from the Federal Ministry of the Interior. They now account for almost 41 percent of all suspects. A total of 2.246 million people in Germany were suspected of a crime – 7.3 percent more than in 2022.

So, to recap: 15% of the population commits 41% of all crime — and that’s relying on the government’s numbers, which we can only take with a boulder of salt given the inconvenience that migrant crime poses to the preferred policy of replacement migration.

Indeed, it seems the government already has a solution to cook the books.

Continuing:

The shocking numbers have hit Germany like a thunderclap and could have a number of political implications. The head of the German Police Union, Rainer Wendt, slammed Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) after the drastic rise in foreign crime was revealed. “The Federal Minister of the Interior is becoming more and more like ‘Nancy in Wonderland’ when she is astonished to discover that Germany has become more violent,” Wendt told Bild. He argued that one would only be surprised with this outcome “if one has completely lost contact with the population.”… The government is now racing to naturalize millions of foreigners in order to ensure that they are not counted under “foreign” crime but are instead counted as “Germans,” as German crime statistics list anyone who commits a crime as “German” regardless of their migration background as long as they have a German passport.

Meanwhile, while migrants are largely allowed to run amok, Germans who complain about their country and the rule of law conceded to chaos and degradation are smeared as “far-right” and targeted for “pre-crime” surveillance by the German state.

