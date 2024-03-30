‘White Supremacy’ Is Social Justice™ Code For ‘Economic and Social Success'

In state college, I declared sociology a minor and enrolled in many sociology courses on the false assumption that they would be teaching sociology. Instead, what I discovered was a veritable viper’s den of aged (mostly white) lesbians with peace medallion necklaces and subtle yet perceptible facial hair on the warpath against men, straights, Christians, and, above all, the whites.

In one particularly egregious propaganda course that had the ironic and unintended effect of turning me off from the Social Justice™ left for all eternity, “Race, Class, and Gender Inequality,” we were treated to a module called “The Model Minority Myth,” which centered around the premise that Asians are held up by white supremacists — a category, by the way, that in Social Justice™ ideological canon definitionally includes all white people, no matter how far left, which makes escaping from the designation impossible by design — as a “model minority” to browbeat other minorities and assuage their guilt as white supremacists.

Via Time (emphasis added):

Asian Americans are caught between the perception that we are inevitably foreign and the temptation that we can be allied with white people in a country built on white supremacy. As a result, anti-Black (and anti-brown and anti-Native) racism runs deep in Asian-American communities. Immigrants and refugees, including Asian ones, know that we usually have to start low on the ladder of American success. But no matter how low down we are, we know that America allows us to stand on the shoulders of Black, brown and Native people. Throughout Asian-American history, Asian immigrants and their descendants have been offered the opportunity by both Black people and white people to choose sides in the Black-white racial divide, and we have far too often chosen the white side. Asian Americans, while actively critical of anti-Asian racism, have not always stood up against anti-Black racism. Frequently, we have gone along with the status quo and affiliated with white people.

“Debunking” the ”Model Minority Myth” is a clumsy and self-contradictory rhetorical solution to the problem that Asians in America have long posed to the “white supremacy” narrative: namely, that they are more successful by every possible metric than their white counterparts — which would appear an odd anomaly, perhaps, in a nation founded on white supremacy.

Asians:

Make more money on average than white people by $25,000/year per capita

Earn higher education on average than white people

Go to prison less often on average than white people

Are victimized by crime on average less often than white people

Experience drug addiction and homelessness on average less often than white people

Accordingly, because of their objective, measurable success, they must be turned into unwitting tools of “white supremacy” in the service of keeping other minorities down.

(Note that minorities are never granted any agency; they are always objects used in this way or that way by whites, even when they outperform whites.)

As anyone like me who has lived in Asia can see clearly, the reason for Asian success in the United States — which, as Hunter Biden has shown, is not entirely meritocratic but meritocratic enough for merit to matter — is that Asians tend not to act like feral animals in places like schools, shopping malls, subway systems, etc.

They get up early. They work hard and force their kids to study harder, whom they train from an early age to respect with reflexivity any authority figure, from a parent to a schoolteacher to a prime minister — even to baffling extents in the eyes of many individualistic Westerners like myself. They place a premium on orderliness and industriousness. They enforce social norms ruthlessly.

All of these traits, Social Justice™ claims out of necessity, are social artifacts of White Supremacy™.