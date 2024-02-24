WATCH: Trudeau Cries About Triumph of ‘Conspiracy Theorists’ Over ‘Mainstream Media’

If anyone knows anything about Canadians, it’s that they aren’t ones to rock the boat — at least they weren’t until their government was commandeered by WEF cutout and self-described admirer of China’s “basic dictatorship,” nepo-baby Justin Trudeau.

Reality has a way of reaching the heights of even the tallest ivory towers, on a long enough timeline, as is apparently the case with Trudeau’s realization that the population he’s been abusing for years has finally turned on him and the state media that services his regime.

NEW - Canada's Trudeau believes there is a "deliberate undermining of mainstream media" by "conspiracy theorists."pic.twitter.com/IyPW3ta7OL — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 21, 2024

Via True North (emphasis added):

Justin Trudeau says “conspiracy theorists” and “social media drivers” are to blame for the declining trust in legacy media. Trudeau made the comments in an interview on Real Talk with Ryan Jespersen, an Alberta talk show. “There is out there a deliberate undermining of mainstream media. There are the conspiracy theorists, and there are the social media drivers who are trying to do everything they can to keep people in their little filter bubbles to prevent people from actually agreeing on a common set of facts*,” said Trudeau. “The way that the CBC and CTV, when they were our only sources of news, used to and Global News used to project across the country, at least a common understanding of things.” A University of Oxford report on global media last year painted a bleak picture of the Canadian media landscape, with a significant erosion of trust in traditional news sources. Data showed a staggering decline in trust towards traditional news outlets, with only 40% of Canadians expressing confidence in their reporting. This skepticism is particularly pronounced among English-speaking Canadians, where trust levels plummeted to 37%, compared to 49% in French-speaking regions.

*The irony of Trudeau accusing literally anyone else of living in a “filter bubble” is almost too thick for description.

Editor’s note: As Walter White would say, “we are the ones who knock”; we are the independent media the likes of Justin Trudeau so fears. We’re not locked on this planet with them; they’re stuck here with us, and it’s about time they were made to fear pushback from the people they so despise, whose natural freedoms — which aren’t theirs to revoke — they curtail with impunity.

