WATCH: El Salvador President Empties Rhetorical Clip on Hostile BBC Reporter

This week in “shameless hypocrisy of corporate state media,” a BBC hack had some hard questioning for recently re-elected president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele regarding something called “human rights.”

Via BBC (emphasis added):

I asked him if, now that he had turned the security situation around, he would concentrate on the next stage of the security policy - specifically the legal process of the thousands of people with no gang affiliation who, according to human rights organisations, have been unlawfully jailed.

"I find it somewhat amusing when people say 'Oh, in El Salvador, they arrest people and some of the arrested are innocent,'" President Bukele said.

"I'm a little baffled because I wonder if in the UK all of the arrests are of guilty people or if sometimes your police arrest innocent ones?," he continued.

He conceded that police in El Salvador had made "a couple of mistakes" but said that some 7,000 of those arrested had already been released.

There followed a long answer in which Mr Bukele argued that he was applying a unique solution to El Salvador's unique problem of having long been the murder capital of the world.

Furthermore, he added, El Salvador had tried countless solutions put forward by Washington, the European Union and the Organization of American States but none of them had worked. The answer, he said, was his policy.

"El Salvador was turned from the most dangerous place in the world to the safest in the Western Hemisphere. That's not a small feat. That's not done easily. No-one in the world has done it before so fast and so clean as we've done it here with no civilian casualties."