WATCH: Hillary Clinton Seethes Over Tucker’s Putin Interview

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton blamed Russia entirely for her historic defeat at the hands of a real estate mogul with no prior political experience — despite, it must never be forgotten, the best efforts of the Deep State and allied corporate media to shoehorn her in.

Advertisement

Related: World Economic Forum Capo: Trump Will Be ‘Death Blow’ to ‘Global Order’

On paper, the matchup was basically a layup that year. What the technocrats didn’t count on was just how off-putting Clinton, the ultimate Swamp creature, really was to the rabble outside of Flyover Country, just as Trump had coalesced them into a formidable electoral force.

It was a total shock to the legacy media that almost universally projected a 90%+ chance of a Clinton victory on election day, a forecast that crumbled into dust in real-time on that fateful November 2016 day.

The cope in the immediate aftermath was to blame Russia, which Clinton has continued to do to this day. It’s not shocking, then, that she had the following condemnation to issue over Tucker’s recent trip to interview Putin.

Via Salon (emphasis added):

Former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton on Wednesday put Tucker Carlson on blast after he teased an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, likening the ex-Fox News host to a "puppy dog" of the Russian leader. Her scathing rebuke came in response to a question from MSNBC host Alex Wagner's about what Carlson's upcoming interview says about him, Putin and right-wing media. "Well, it shows me what I think we’ve all known," Clinton said. "He’s what is called a 'useful idiot.' I mean, if you actually read translations of what’s being said on Russian media, they make fun of him. I mean, he’s like a puppy dog. You know, somehow, after having been fired from so many outlets and the United States, he– I would not be surprised if he emerges with a contract with a Russian outlet because he is a useful idiot." The former secretary of state went on to lament Carlson's penchant for pushing falsehoods and parroting Putin's "pack of lies about Ukraine." She said that the Russian leader's acceptance of the interview is unsurprising given he could use Carlson's platform to further lie about his goals in Ukraine.

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Hillary is a neocon among neocons, never having met a war she didn’t want to start for her MIC sponsors. Granted.

She is also a certifiable narcissist, unable and unwilling to ever take personal responsibility for any of her many failures as a retail politician. Granted.

So the nonstop Russiagating post-2016 is not necessarily a surprise.

Still, the earnestness with which she and fellow members of the Deep State appear to genuinely hate Russia, in particular, among America’s geopolitical foes appears to have some sort of currently unexplained undercurrent that runs deeper than merely starting wars and creating political spectacle to cover up for failed campaigns.