Italy: Gang of Migrants Commit a Diversity™, Gang-Rape 13-Year-Old

What could be more Diverse™ than an old-fashioned seven-on-one-garden-gang-rape of a minor?

Via Il Giornale (translated from Italian, emphasis added):

Another horror story, yet another young victim of sexual violence. Catania is in shock over what happened to a thirteen-year-old girl, raped by a gang of seven Egyptian boys in the municipal gardens of Villa Bellini, one of the two oldest gardens in the Sicilian city. According to what has been learned, the District and Juvenile Prosecutor's Offices have already ordered and had the Carabinieri arrest the seven suspects, three of whom are minors. Having initially escaped arrest, the seventh wanted man was tracked down at 1.30pm in Piazza Dante, while he was in the process of recovering his personal belongings and then fleeing in an attempt to cover his tracks in the community where he was staying.

The violence against the thirteen-year-old dates back to the evening of January 30: according to a very first reconstruction of the facts provided by the Carabinieri of the provincial command of Catania, the young woman and her seventeen-year-old boyfriend would have been approached by the pack near the bathrooms of the municipal garden of Villa Bellini, at that hour almost deserted. At a later time, the foreigners would have threatened the couple: while the boy was beaten, immobilized and kept away, the thirteen-year-old would have been raped by two of the suspects while the other five looked on. Panicked and in pain, after the second abuse the young woman found the strength to free herself from her tormentor and escape with her boyfriend.

According to what was reported by Repubblica, the victims screamed but no one came to their aid. After the violence, the two were rescued by some passers-by in nearby Via Etnea…

Thanks to the testimonies of the rape victim and the boy and the investigations of the officers - starting from the images of the video surveillance cameras placed inside Villa Bellini - the police were able to identify the seven held responsible. The Carabinieri of the Investigative Unit and colleagues of the Scientific Investigations Section also collected various biological traces. Arrest orders were thus issued against the 7 young people, three of whom were taken to the Catania Piazza Lanza prison, one under house arrest and the other three to the Catania initial reception centre.