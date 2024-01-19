FBI Defies Legal Ruling, Refuses to Hand Over Seth Rich Laptop

Remember Seth Rich, the DNC staffer who perished under highly questionable circumstances several years ago, whom many have speculated may have been the Wikileaks source for the DNC email hack of 2016?

Advertisement

Related: Tucker: Mike Pompeo Should Be in Prison for Trying to Assassinate Julian Assange

Hillary Clinton and the DNC sure would prefer that we don’t.

Via Newsweek, Nov. 29, 2023 (emphasis added):

A judge has ordered the FBI to turn over the laptop of murdered Democrat staffer Seth Rich. Texas Judge Amos L. Mazzant ordered "a timeline for the disclosure of information on Seth Rich's personal laptop, Seth Rich's work laptop, the DVD and tape drive within 14 days following issuance of this Memorandum of Opinion and Order" on Wednesday morning. Rich, who worked for the Democratic National Committee (DNC), was killed on July 10, 2016, while making his way home from a night out in Washington, D.C. The 27-year-old was speaking to his girlfriend on the phone when shots were heard. His death has, in the years since, been used by right-wing activists to fuel far-reaching theories about Democrats. While a killer has not been found, police have said evidence indicates he was the victim of a botched robbery.

Advertisement

Of course, Newsweek had to get the standard “conspiracy theory” jab in.

Lo and behold! The agency tasked with enforcing the rule of law turns out to be completely lawless.

Via The Gateway Pundit:

After years of denying they had anything related to Seth Rich, the FBI and DOJ were caught lying over and over again. In September 2023, a judge finally demanded the FBI and DOJ provide all they had regarding Seth Rich to Attorney Clevenger. The FBI responded requesting another 66 years before releasing the information. They wanted it moved out like the JFK assassination reports. Then in late November, a Federal Judge ruled the FBI must hand over evidence regarding former DNC employee Seth Rich’s murder to Ty Clevenger… It’s now been over 40 days since this ruling came down and the lawless Chris Wray FBI has defied the court order.

Just when I think the FBI can't get any more arrogant or lawless, there's this from the Seth Rich case. Can MSM reporters like @oliverdarcy, @AndyKroll, & @Isikoff finally admit that none of this passes the smell test? That maybe they got duped?https://t.co/f8D7rkQIMq — Ty Clevenger (@Ty_Clevenger) January 12, 2024

Advertisement

Apparently, in the state of anarcho-tyranny that we find ourselves in, the FBI can lie to the American people, defy duly appointed judges’ orders, and generally run amok with impunity. And there’s nothing anyone can do about it. Meanwhile, lying to the FBI as a lowly citizen is a criminal offense punishable by prison.

The FBI needs to be abolished, and Trump needs to make that a Day 1 campaign pledge.

All of it — gone into the dustbin of history. There is no reason for it to exist.

All of its law enforcement activities — to the extent it still engages in legitimate law enforcement activities — could easily be picked up by individual states with much less bureaucratic nonsense and unconstitutional abuse of power.