Tucker: Mike Pompeo Should Be in Prison For Trying to Assassinate Julian Assange

Sometimes, morality is opaque.

Other times, it’s black and white.

The latter is the case with Mike Pompeo, a career CIA spook and among the sleaziest scumbags to ever serve as Secretary of State (a high bar) juxtaposed with Julian Assange, an absolute hero who should be elevated to positions of high authority rather than languishing in jail at the behest of the criminal U.S. government.

Tucker Carlson agrees, and he also is of the mind that Pompeo should be prosecuted for attempted murder for trying to get Assange poisoned extrajudicially back in 2017.

HORRIFYING: Tucker Carlson told Roseanne Barr that former CIA Director Mike Pompeo tried to have Wikileaks founder Julian Assange murdered.



“They are torturing him to death in front of all of us...Mike Pompeo tried to have him murdered and that’s a criminal act. He's not even… pic.twitter.com/lQD7zix0MR — LIZ CROKIN (@LizCrokin) December 1, 2023

Assange, as Tucker observes, is transparently rotting in prison for the crime of doing journalism, which, for all of its bluster about Democracy™ or whatever, the U.S. government hates.

The corporate state media, for its part, hates journalism as much or more than the U.S. government, which is why it’s equally bloodthirsty for Assange’s head; he exposes them through his work for the frauds that they are.

To Tucker’s credit, when it mattered most, in the waning days of the Trump administration, he pressured Trump on air at Fox News, which Trump almost surely saw, to pardon Assange before leaving office. That ultimately never happened, despite some reporting that Trump wanted to pull the trigger. He was surely under immense pressure from the neocon trash he let into his administration to not let Assange go, almost certainly with implicit or explicit threats of retaliation made if he did.

Via Forbes, January 2021:

Trump’s decision to leave out Wikileaks founder Julian Assange from his final list of presidential pardons has not gone down well with his supporters on mainstream and fringe social media platforms, with several Assange supporters accusing the outgoing president of folding to pressure from his advisers and Senate Republicans… Before the final list of pardons was released, Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson called on Trump to pardon Assange, stating that the WikiLeaks founder was in jail “for telling the truth.” Carlson then claimed that he had heard Assange’s pardon was being blocked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) who sent word to the White House informing Trump that if he pardoned Assange Republicans will be “much more likely to convict you in an impeachment trial.

Trump has many decent instincts but he is weak and susceptible to both manipulation and threats, which is why, if he is elected, it’s imperative that he is made to staff his administration with the right kind of people — a category that the likes of Pompeo do not belong to, nor John Bolton and his stupid mustache, nor his nepo-son-in-law.