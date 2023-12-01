Tucker All In on Trump 2024: ‘I Will Lead Protests’ For Him

Tucker Carlson recently made it abundantly clear whom he supports in the GOP nomination as well as for president in the 2024 general election.

His selection, for anyone who understands Tucker’s politics, shouldn’t necessarily come as a surprise, but perhaps the forcefulness with which he made his preference known might — a bit uncharacteristic for a guy who is usually understated in his public proclamations of support for political figures.

Via The Hill (emphasis added):

Former Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson knows who he’ll be supporting in the 2024 presidential election. “I became an active Trump supporter when they raided Mar-A-Lago last summer,” Carlson said on an episode of Roseanne Barr’s podcast this week. “That can’t stand. And I agree with Trump on a lot, but even if I disagreed with Trump on a lot, I’d still be a Trump supporter, because you cannot allow that.” Carlson was pulled off the air by Fox earlier this year, shortly after the company agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems hundreds of millions of dollars to settle claims of defamation out of court… “It’s bigger than Trump, it’s bigger than Biden. It’s, do you want to live in a free country with a functioning justice system,” Carlson added. “So I’m voting for Trump, and if they convict him, I will send him the max donations and I will lead protests.”

Tucker Carlson tells Roseanne Barr that he became a Trump supporter the day the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago:



"I've always agreed with Trump's policies. I became an active Trump supporter when they raided Mar-A-Lago last summer. That can't stand. I agree with Trump on a lot but even… pic.twitter.com/sq4mfnwAst — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 30, 2023

Tucker once infamously said that he hated Trump in leaked text messages in the runup to January 6, but those appear to have been either overblown sentiments or he has had a change of heart on the matter.

I wrote several months ago at PJ Media that each time Trump is indicted, my support for him only increases. This appears to be the sentiment of a majority of the GOP base as well, as his poll numbers have not taken a hit despite literally dozens of criminal charges levied against him, all of them dubious and all of them transparently politically motivated.

Let’s call it the Streisand Effect of electoral politics: the harder the ruling class attempts to take Trump off of the chess board, the more attractive he becomes to people like Tucker and me.