The Brandon Entity Moves on Another Child Trapped in Coffeeshop Photo Op

The dystopia is real.

As PJ Media’s Robert Spencer reported yesterday, Biden’s handlers dispatched him to a coffee shop for a photo op, during which time he introduced himself (again) as a Senator, even though he hasn’t served in the Senate for decades at this point.

Via WFMZ:

President Joe Biden made Emmaus the first official stop for his trip to the Lehigh Valley Friday. He made stops at the Emmaus Run Inn, Nowhere Coffee, and South Mountain Cycle. The crowd outside waiting to catch a glimpse of the commander in chief was largely made up of supporters. "I think it takes a while. As inflation comes down, I think it takes a while to catch up with regular pocket books," said one resident.

The quoted resident will probably be waiting a while.

At the coffee shop, sexual harassment of an underage female patron ensued, right in front of the cameras.

WATCH: Biden sniffing and gazing at a young girl in a Coffee Shop. pic.twitter.com/xdI6zTM9kw — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) January 12, 2024

The young lady recoils in terror. This might not be the last time she has sweet nothings whispered in her ear involuntarily by a predator, but it’ll probably be the last president that does it.

Many years of therapy may be in order.

Imagine the terror coursing through this girl’s veins as she sits there silently, quietly, without moving, hoping the T-Rex-like thing perched over her will simply move on.

It’s very reminiscent of that iconic scene from “Jurassic Park,” as the dinosaur looks in one the automobile at its prey, which sits still in stultified terror, in more ways than one.

At this point, it’s political malpractice to let Brandon loose in front of cameras and children. It never has ended well his entire career.

If you were the stage manager in charge of this little theatre production, why wouldn’t you simply, as standard modus operandi, clear out all of the under-18s from the premises ahead of the event, just to be on the safe side?

Unless, of course, the point is to rub it in the faces of American voters that their alleged president is a sex predator of the worst kind.

After all, Biden has been moving on children in public with impunity for many years now, so perhaps it’s just not a dealbreaker for Democrat voters.

There’s no reason to believe, perhaps, that it will hamper his chances of re-occupying the Oval Office — which says quite a lot about the state of the union.