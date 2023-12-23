WATCH: Biden Visits Children’s Hospital For Xmas Storytime, Gets Weird

The Brandon entity and its wife, Lady Dr. Jill, visited a D.C. children’s hospital yesterday, and, as one would expect, things got weird fast.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with patients at Children’s National Hospital in Washington on Friday, carrying on a longstanding tradition during the holiday season. The first couple, sporting cloth masks, met with pediatric patients, their families and hospital staff, greeting leadership and emergency department workers. Dr. Biden read Ezra Jack Keats’ “The Snowy Day” before the Bidens visited with children and their families in the cardiac intensive care unit. “Thanks for coming and listening to me read and have the president hold the book,” she said after reading, as Biden deadpanned, “It’s my job.” And the president chimed in with a message for parents in the room before departing, saying, “To all you parents, be strong. We spent a lot of time in children’s hospitals with patients too, It’s going to be OK.”

At one point, when Lady Dr. Jill is finished with the reading, after her husband’s stared off into space for several minutes with sugar plums dancing in his head, Brandon requests one of the children sit on his lap before inviting him for a special time at the White House later: “Get up here. Sit in my lap.”

Imagine being one of Brandon’s handlers: all you need from your charge is ten minutes maximum of semi-normal behavior per day for his brief public appearances. The wife will read the book. His job I to sit there quietly, not look too creepy, and polish things off with a few niceties — a protocol which you go over in detail once he’s properly medicated and his eyes are open. But even that is too much to ask for, and when things go south, you get blamed.

No one, no matter how Blue-No-Matter-Who they might be, could honestly watch this compilation and not come away with the firm conclusion that something is very wrong with this picture.

At this point, with all of the evidence in the public domain of Joseph’s predatory nature, including the leaked contents of his own daughter’s diary in which she laments the psychological damage done to her by her father showering with her, parents who still subject their children to the puppet president are negligent.

A Florida woman who found Ashley Biden's private diary is being investigated by the FBI – not for stealing the journal but for selling it, DailyMail.com has learned. The diary's explosive contents include Ashley's speculation that showering with her father, then-Senator Joe Biden, as a young girl may have contributed to her sex addiction. 'I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate),' she wrote in a January 2019 entry.

Another angle here is: how many of these poor kids ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit at said hospital because of myocarditis induced by Brandon’s brutal COVID vax mandates targeted at children, despite their statistically insignificant risk of serious illness from the SARS-CoV-2 virus?

Maybe his wife can read that children’s horror tale for the kids next Halloween.