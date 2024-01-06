Nikki Haley Forcibly Renamed Her Cuck Husband

This might come off as a gossip story fit for The View — and it is — but it speaks to the manufactured character that is the Nikki Haley entity.

William Michael Haley, current husband of one Nikki Haley, was born William Michael Haley.

He retained his name until some lady with limitless political ambitions and no organic identity decided that wasn’t good enough.

Said lady went to work on him, as women tend to do to their men, for better or worse — except Nikki didn’t have the decency to wait until marriage to get to it.

Via Fox News (emphasis added):

Nearly 12 years ago, now-Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley wrote about how she renamed her husband, which resurfaced amid the Republican primary. A senior politics correspondent for Vox took to social media on Wednesday and posted an excerpt from her 2012 book "Can't Is Not an Option" in which Haley recounted how she modified how people refer to her now-husband, Michael Haley. "You may be wondering how 'Bill' became South Carolina First Gentleman Michael Haley," Haley wrote in her book. "After we started dating, I looked at him one day and said, 'What's your name?'

… Uhh… you were already dating your husband when you decided to ask his name?

Tell me you’re weaving a yarn without telling me you’re totally full of it. This woman is the fakest con job since Liz Warren declared herself Native American for DEI points. She makes Lady Gaga’s plastic face look all-natural.

Continuing:

"'You know it's Bill,' he said, puzzled." "'You just don't look like a Bill. What's your whole name?'" "'William Michael.'"… "From that point on, I started calling him Michael, and all my friends did the same. When he transferred to Clemson his sophomore year, my friends became his friends, and before we knew it, he was universally known as Michael. Everyone who knew him before I did knows him as Bill, and everyone who met him after I did knows him as Michael.

Imagine being Will, or Big Mike, or whatever he calls himself when his dominatrix isn’t around, and the total lack of any semblance of self-respect it would take to allow this woman to unilaterally declare your name unacceptable.

In a further irony, this person who condescends to her own husband about the name “William” is the same individual originally named Nimarata Randhawa before she developed an abiding admiration of Hillary Clinton, rebranded herself a Republican, and declared herself a candidate for high office.

