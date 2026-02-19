Imagine If the Left Took a Break From Marinating in Rage-Hate

We have these sad losers in our town — perhaps there are some in yours, too — who gather on the corner of a main street every Saturday to wave signs at passing cars for a few hours. The signs are adorned with spittle-flecked ravings about "kings" and "fascism" and so on, and someone usually has a Temu version of one of those President-Trump-as-a-baby balloons. And whenever we drive past these lost souls, we say to one another, “Imagine if they spent that energy on helping someone.”

Wouldn’t it be amazing if the left just took a break from its roiling perpetual hatred of Donald Trump and his supporters? Can you imagine the sense of community, the societal improvements, the prosperity and trust — nay, even quaint notions such as joy and togetherness — such a movement would bring?

But no. The hate is bone-deep with this crowd. As a shark must keep swimming to stay alive, so must these people actively hate.

Today’s declaration of undying hatred comes from Politico, in an article titled “Canadians kind of hate America now. Our new poll shows just how much.”

New results from The POLITICO Poll suggest a lasting chill has settled over the world’s former bosom buddies. Americans are rosy as ever about their northern neighbors, but Canadians don’t share the love. Their message to America: It’s not us, it’s you.

The article goes on to cite the results of a poll Politico concocted to gauge Canuck hatred towards the mighty USA, so it could write about how much everyone hates President Trump. To be fair, it ties the antipathy to feelings of insecurity that it blames on Trump's policies:

In survey question after survey question, Canadians say the U.S. no longer reflects their values, is more likely to provoke conflict than to prevent it and, as a result, is pushing Canada to consider closer ties with other global powers — including overtures to China that would have seemed unthinkable only a couple of years ago.

Like the intractable question of whether Zionism and antisemitism are the same thing, it’s difficult to tease out whether the Canadian enmity is pure hatred of all things MAGA or a broader dedication to globalist collectivism over traditional American liberty, crystallized into the personal loathing of a political target.

Whatever. The purpose of this article is a mind exercise: What would the world be like if leftists didn’t marinate in hate-rage day in and day out?

It's easy to imagine what it wouldn't be like. No more aging hippies peopling Marxist marches in rejection of America's democratic republican process. No more potentially lovely young women, incandescent with rage, shrieking and spitting, or scream-chanting mindless two- and three-word slogans, as waves of mental illness roll off them. No more scary street-troopers interfering with and assaulting law enforcement officers (local or federal, depending on the hate target of the time). And no "teachers" herding their fledgling Red Guard youth brigades from school to urban frontlines.

What might these people be doing instead?

The aging hippies might be bouncing grandbabies on their knees or helping out at the local hospital or soup kitchen. The young women could be enjoying drinks on a beach, training for a marathon, or even — gasp — dating and starting families. The 'Fa shock troops could be volunteering as Big Brothers or vollie firefighters, hitting the gym, or just helping out elderly neighbors. And teachers could actually be teaching useful things and boosting American children's declining literacy, math, and science scores.

One weeps for what might have been.

