Counting Down to the Greatest Inauguration of Our Lifetimes

So, what are you doing on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 at 12 noon?

I, for one, will be watching the most significant and historic presidential inauguration that has occurred in my half-century (or so) on this planet: the re-installment of Donald J. Trump as the now-47th President of the United States, and the mesmerizing Melania Knauss Trump as our First Lady. (I can't wait to see what she wears! So sue me.)

This isn't a historic event in the sense that Democrats like to throw the word around — to laud their ability to elevate people of certain immutable characteristics or proclivities to positions of power. No serious person gives a rip about that stuff.

No, this is a truly historic ripple in the timeline of human events. A man who has been so loathed, reviled, hunted, attacked, demeaned, even shot at, has beaten the odds and — for only the second time in U.S. history — been re-elected POTUS after an absence from the White House. Democrat Stephen Grover Cleveland served as the 22nd president of the United States (1885-1889), lost to Republican Benjamin Harrison in the 1888 election, and then returned as the 24th president (1893-1897). Now, Trump will have also two presidential terms — 45 and 47 — on his resume.

Trump's team put out a video that captures the historical significance and consequence of his pending second term:

“HE WAS DONE FOREVER…”



18 DAYS⏳ pic.twitter.com/JhtuVAkDoe — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) January 2, 2025

270toWin, the non-partisan interactive data-mapping site, has chuffed us with a countdown clock to the moment the national — global, even — nightmare ends and a competent, pro-America, morally awake, and resolute administration takes up the reins. Bookmark this page.

Locally, I'm on the hunt for a good viewing party — in someone's house, at a local bar, just somewhere to gather with others and cheer the moment when Trump is back in power. While I'm not yet sure where I'll wind up physically, I know where I'll be virtually: PJ Media is hosting one of our indispensable liveblogs on Inauguration Day. It's going to be LIT to hang out with the best bunch of party-conservatives in the country — PJ Media VIPs — and watch this swearing-in go off! (If you're not a VIP yet, click here to sign up, and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% OFF your new annual membership. That works out to just $1.63 per month! Come on, man!)

Some of the other PJ Media folks who are planning to pop into our Inauguration Day liveblog are Steve Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Victoria Taft, Chris Queen, Sarah Anderson, Charlie Martin, Catherine Salgado, and Scott Pinsker. Come hang out and celebrate with us! Watch the PJ Media homepage for the liveblog link on Inauguration Day.

How are you going to celebrate the peaceful transfer of power to the mighty and transformative Trump 47 administration? Even more important: what will you be drinking? (Custom Inauguration cocktail recipes are especially welcome.) Let us know in the comments below!