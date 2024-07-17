Straight Outta the Gulag: Peter Navarro Celebrates Freedom From Prison With Speech at RNC

The recent attempt on former President Donald Trump's life was ghastly. Yet conservatives have long been horrified by the propensity of the Biden administration Gestapo — I mean, Dept. of Justice — to round up its enemies via pre-dawn raids and frog-march them into the federal clink.

The unprecedented, norms-shattering raid on a past president's private residence over a paperwork complaint that has since been tossed out of court was the most visible and galling of these abuses. But there have been Trump-ally and other conservative victims a-plenty, and we've told their stories here at PJ Media. One of them is Peter Navarro, who served in the last administration as President Trump's Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy. And tonight, he arrived fresh from prison to address the delegates at the RNC Convention in Milwaukee.

A past senior White House aid to President Trump, Navarro refused to play along with the January 6 select committee as it abused taxpayer resources to build a political narrative. The committee placed him in contempt and referred the case to Biden's infamously weaponized DOJ, which arrested and prosecuted Navarro for criminal contempt of Congress.

As you may recall, Biden's goons made a spectacle of the arrest, apprehending the then-72-year-old in the Nashville Airport and placing him in handcuffs and leg irons as they sought to humiliate him in public. A swamp jury convicted Navarro and, after his appeals failed, he reported to federal prison last March. "I will walk proudly in there to do my time," Navarro said at a press conference at a gas station, before turning himself in. "I will gather strength from this: Donald John Trump is the nominee."

On Wednesday, Navarro, now 75, was released after serving his four-month sentence in the Miami pen.

Peter Navarro released from federal prison in Miami, it's official.https://t.co/QuJwADNX82 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 17, 2024

The freed warrior immediately flew to Wisconsin to join the RNC Convention.

BREAKING: Former Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Released from Prison, Arrives at RNC 2024 Calling for Unity and Urging Disappointed Democrats to Support Republicanspic.twitter.com/rcnMkLa0kA — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) July 17, 2024

The crowd went wild when Navarro came out on the stage. He looked good — bright, sharp, well-groomed, and full of vim and vigor. For a full minute, the crowd cheered, women screamed, and people chanted, "Fight! Fight! Fight!" before he could even begin his remarks. And when he finally did speak, every word out of his mouth was pure fire.

Navarro's comments were badass from start to finish. He opened with a joke, now that he's out of prison: "I think you folks just want to know if you can see my MAGA tattoo I got there."

"Yes indeed, this morning, I did walk out of federal prison in Miami," Navarro said. "Joe Biden and his department of injustice put me there." But "Tonight, I'm here with you in this beautiful city of Milwaukee."

Then he warned, "I got a very simple message for you: if they can come for me, if they can come for Donald Trump, be careful: they will come for you."

"If we don't control our government, their government will control us," Navarro riffed. "If we don't control all three branches of our government — legislative, executive, and judicial — their government will put some of us, like me and Steve Bannon, in prison and control the rest of us."

He told his story: "Here's how it went — here's how I got in prison. The legislative branch came for me first. Your favorite Democrat, Nancy Pelosi, created your favorite committee, the sham January 6 committee, which demanded that I violate executive privilege."

But Navarro held fast: "What did I do? I refused."

"The J6 committee demanded that I betray Donald John Trump to save my own skin. I refused."

"Here's the thing about the Constitution. They demanded that I break the law because they have no respect for it. I refused, and a democrat majority in the House then voted to hold me in contempt."

"All right, what happened next?" Navarro went on. "The next jackboot to drop was the executive branch. Another one of your favorite Democrats, Democrat Attorney General Merrick Garland — there's a winner — him and Jack Smith indicted and prosecuted me for contempt, criminal contempt of Congress."

Navarro highlighted the Biden administration's two-tiered system of justice. "Now, here's what's weird about that," he said. "It's something that Democrat prosecutors refuse to do against one of their own, including two guys with blood on their hands, Eric Holder and Alejandro Mayorkas, the great border czar, right? They've actually gotten people killed for decades. For decades. The Department of Injustice, right now, the Department of Justice policy stated — hear me out on this — if Congress slaps a subpoena on a senior White House advisor like me, the advisor's duty is to politely tell them to go pound sand."

"That's exactly what I did."

"So so far, we got two branches, legislative and executive. The judicial branch delivered the final blow," Navarro related. "Just as — here's another favorite of yours — just as Democrat Judge Juan Merchan did to Donald John Trump in his Manhattan kangaroo court, another Democrat judge, a guy named Amit Mehta — keep your eye on this guy — Amit Mehta, an Obama appointee — they stripped me of every possible defense. And then what? Just like in Manhattan with Donald Trump, they threw me to the wolves of an anti-Trump jury in — where? — the D.C. swamp. They convicted me. They jailed me. Guess what? They did not break me."

The audience stood and clapped at that. Chants of "Fight! Fight!" broke out before Navarro held up a fist and continued, "And they will never break Donald Trump. They will never break Donald Trump."

When the applause died down, Navarro continued. "Alright, now here's the most important thing I'm going to tell you. You may be thinking this couldn't happen to you. Make no mistake: they're already coming for you. Joe and Kamala, they threw out the woke blue carpet across the Rio Grande, opened our borders to what? Murderers and rapists."

"When Donald Trump said, 'murderers, rapists' in 2016, they go, 'Oh, racist.' Whatever. We read the papers — it's murderers and rapists. Murderers and rapists drug cartels, human traffickers. Terrorists. Chinese spies. And a whole army of illiterate illegal aliens, stealing the jobs of black, brown, and blue-collar Americans. They put them right on your front doorstep."

"Now, here's another thing Joe Biden did. You gotta love this — the green new scam. We're in the heart here in Milwaukee, right? All this is where the auto industry — that new scam is destroying our industry, leaving us at the mercy of the battery factories in Shanghai and slave labor in the Congo."

"Biden inflation — you're gonna hear a lot of this because it's so friggin true — Biden inflation is coming after what's left of your savings and eating your wages … Here's the thing: I'm sitting in prison thinking about this. It just eats at me — is the Democrats come for your kids. They're indoctrinating them with poisonous attitudes on race and gender. And here's the thing: when politics fails, the investigations and prosecutions begin. They did it to me. They're going to do it to Trump, but hear me out. They've also done it to Catholics, pro-life activists, and parents — parents! — who are just standing up for the kids at school board meetings."

"This is a tale of two Americans, and you know, it wasn't this way when Donald Trump was president. I remember the days I was there. In Trump's America, you were safe and our borders were secure. In Trump's America, you were more prosperous, and you didn't have to choose between … food on the table, medicine in the cabinet, and a roof over your head."

"And in Trump's America, you didn't have to worry about being locked up for disagreeing with the government."

Then Navarro delivered a crowd-pleaser: "I went to prison so you won't have to." This triggered another standing ovation.

"I am your wake-up call," said the just-released political prisoner.

Then his remarks took a personal turn. "Alright, this is where I'm gonna have fun now because I'm gonna leave you now with the last three words, the last three words my beautiful fiancé said when I left that morning for prison."

"They weren't 'I love you' — that was a given. She simply said, 'We got this.'"

Navarro repeated, "We got this."

The audience cheered and broke into chants of "We got this!" and "USA!"

At this point, Navarro said, "Bring my girl out now." A stunning blond wearing trim, white jeans, a red USA t-shirt, and the requisite MAGA cap came out and joined him on stage.

Here, Navarro said the only thing I disagreed with. "That's what these lawfare jackals don't understand. When they put people like me in prison and fire figurative and now literal bullets at Donald Trump, they also assault our families."

I think the sadistic lawfare jackals understand precisely what they're doing. They're hurting as many conservatives as they can, and they're intimidating other patriots who have families from standing up to them.

"On election day America will hold these lawfare jackals accountable," Navarro predicted. "Here's the sweetest thing that's gonna come off my lips: Vote Trump-Vance 24 for Trump 47."

"I, Peter Navarro, I went to prison, so you won't have to."

"This is my beautiful girl," he said. "She did the time with me. That's what these friggin' Democrats don't understand. They do this to our families." There followed a very sweet moment when he gave his fiancé a kiss and the crowd cheered wildly.

"Let's win," Navarro concluded. "Do not let up. Do not let up. Pedal to the metal 'til November."

Watch Peter Navarro's incredible speech here: