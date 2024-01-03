True the Vote Scores Huge Win for Election Integrity

One thing I didn't expect when I started writing at PJ Media is how much of my reportage and analysis would veer into the legal realm. This job has certainly been an eye-opener regarding the extent to which battles in the courts determine our nation's health and future.

The lame-stream media focuses most of its headlines on providing air support for Big Left's disgusting abuse of the public trust and money to trump up legal attacks on its political enemies. As a proud member of the new media, I'm delighted to bring you news of a resounding and significant victory hard-won by some of the good guys.

True the Vote (TTV) and its leadership are plucky fighters for the right who would be the subject of a hagiographic Hollywood feature film if they were a left-wing organization. This is the non-profit that brought us the game-changing film "2000 Mules," but that's just a fraction of what the org does. TTV focuses on training citizens to become legal advocates for election integrity within their own districts and states.

After the so-called "most secure election in history" in 2020, many people were appalled at what sure looked like a lack of ballot integrity (to put it charitably). Ahead of the 2021 Senate runoff elections in Georgia — extremely important races that would determine the disposition of the upper chamber — TTV assisted these patriotic citizens in challenging the state's voter rolls, as is indisputably every U.S. citizen's right, via legal, open-source routes. The org launched an initiative to remove an estimated 364,000 people from the Peach State rolls who had moved away and were ineligible to vote.

And in battleground Georgia, which was once a red state but is now the site of numerous politicized prosecutions, the machine came down on TTV like a ton of bricks. Stacey Abrams' group Fair Fight Action, led by a Marxist dream team of Democrat heavy hitters, sued TTV in December 2020, accusing the group of being racisty racists who were intimidating voters and violating the Voting Rights Act.

On Tuesday, District Court Judge Steve C. Jones, a Obama appointee, reluctantly but correctly ruled against the left-wing aggressors, writing:

Having heard the evidence presented and the arguments made by the Parties, the Court maintains its prior concerns about the manner Defendants utilized O.C.G.A. § 21-2-230 to challenge individual voters. The Court, however, ultimately concludes that, as a legal matter, Plaintiffs have not carried their burden to show a violation of Section 11(b). Accordingly, the Court enters judgment in favor Defendants.

Jones made no secret of his bias against TTV, so that should tell you how very weak the leftists' case was because he still ruled against them.

"True the Vote (TTV) declares a decisive triumph in their legal battle against Stacy Abrams' Fair Fight, legal teams led by Marc Elias, and the Biden Department of Justice," trumpeted TTV in a statement. "A federal court in the Northern District of Georgia today affirmed that citizens have the right to lawfully petition their government in support of election integrity without fear of persecution or prosecution."

"Today's ruling sends a clear message to those who would attempt to control the course of our nation through lawfare and intimidation," said TTV President Catherine Engelbrecht. "American citizens will not be silenced.”

Today’s landmark federal court ruling was a win for America. To everyone who stood with us during this multi-year legal battle - thank you.



If our elections aren’t fair, we aren’t free.



Never stop fighting the good fight.



Ever onward - CE https://t.co/XdGDhZfKuG pic.twitter.com/ULufDKqys9 — True the Vote (@TrueTheVote) January 2, 2024

I don't want to read too much into this victory, but it doesn't bode favorably for Ga. DA Fani Willis's convoluted legal attack on Donald Trump and everyone else who dared question the integrity of the 2020 Election in Georgia. And going forward, Americans can aggressively push to clean up their states' voter rolls — something that could be a major blow to the left's ballot harvesting machinery — with less fear of being attacked by the left's flying lawyer-monkeys.

Congratulations, Catherine Engelbrecht, TTV lead attorney Jake Evans, and True The Vote!