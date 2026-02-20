About Coronavirus: Totalitarianism

“Thank you for practicing social distancing,” screamed a sign at a local swimming pool. Accompanied by that sign were two stick figures standing six feet apart (the suggested measurement for social distancing). This dynamic was repeated almost everywhere- at the grocery store and other places. In addition to seeing signs promoting social distancing, you could barely venture to the grocery store, to Home Depot, or even to the library or (yikes!) Bible Bowl without seeing ignorant persons, obsessively watching mainstream media, and donning masks.

In some locations, you were required to wear a mask, or else you were not allowed in. Other bizarre restrictions caused by this strange desire for social distancing and this foolish fear of coronavirus included not being permitted to sing at Bible Bowl devotions, cashiers using plastic shields at their desks, and events being canceled for no reason (justified by common sense, that is).

Because it was an election year, fake news celebrated its perennial tradition of scaring people with newfound deadly viruses. During Obama’s presidency, for example, the monster virus of all time was Zika. During 2020, some people feared and dreaded the coronavirus. What the mainstream media preferred to leave out was, "When have you ever seen a news anchor wearing a mask?"

Rather than telling the truth, the mainstream news sources kept silent (for fear of losing their jobs) and let the audience remain terrified and expecting the latest fake news update on the virus. Creating more viewership, this obviously earned more money for CNN, MSNBC, and other run-of-the-mill, garden-variety fake news networks. So, for some people, in one respect, the coronavirus was a means of gaining money. The mainstream news conveniently forgot that social distancing was pointless and that the masks were actually dangerous.

But the coronavirus was primarily about compliance. This was why you could not obtain a haircut at Supercuts or other salons without wearing a mask- it is simply because some politicians and news stations were playing the “make people fearful and compliant” card.

Why were masks dangerous? Not only were they a symbol of blind obedience and total capitulation, but the wearer also did nothing with them except breathe in their own breath for hours on end. This caused suffocation hazards, not being able to understand other people speaking, "spreading germs," regardless, and "general discomfort," to name a few ill effects. Is it not quite a different picture than what the mainstream media depicted? There was no health purpose for the mask at all.

Social distancing was pointless. Why? Most people already intuitively understood appropriate spacing from others. In other words, they knew not to get too close, not to hug others unless the other person wants it, and so on. Therefore, why would grocery stores not remove the little “stay six feet apart” squares (or dots)? Perhaps they simply stuck them on the floor because a lawsuit was the very last thing they needed, so they were expected to comply with governmental demands. In studying coronavirus, it seems that compliance was the watchword.

Finally, some places, such as Bible Bowl, Walmart, and who knows what else, had introduced mandatory temperature taking. If someone had a temperature over 100.4, they were quarantined or forced to leave. This was an outright violation of our constitutional rights, and it also went against common sense. No one should take your temperature if you are under the weather, and no sane person would ever enter a store if they are ill. Forced temperature taking was simply another reflection, another display, of the fear and compliance people show for coronavirus.

In summary, coronavirus was no more dangerous than the flu, and it was actually the common cold repackaged and hyped up by mainstream news outlets to encourage absolute compliance. Social distancing and forced temperature taking were pointless and violated common sense and our constitutional rights, and masks, which symbolized undying loyalty and unquestioning obedience to the government, were quite harmful to one’s health. There were really no “goals” for regulations enacted to “stop the spread” of coronavirus, other than mere compliance.

Because of this, America’s situation was getting very similar to Animal Farm or 1984, and if the government created more absurd rules over the virus, our country could have become a replica of North Korea or communist China. Think of compliance, obedience, capitulation, forced by the government and promoted by dishonest news sources, and you have the essence of totalitarianism and coronavirus.

