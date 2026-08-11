A couple of days ago, my local newspaper, the Houston Chronicle, sent out its $.25 morning newsletter for which this writer had signed up. Amongst the stories about how school lunches at the Houston Independent School District were being cut because of new guidelines and how the Astros had remembered how to play baseball was a story about how conservatives were frustrated that Ken Paxton wasn’t campaigning enough, and that they were unhappy about a trip to Europe Paxton took during the July Fourth weekend.

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Something to keep in mind: the Houston Chronicle leans left. It leans so far left that when it endorses a candidate, most people vote for the other person in the race. With that in mind, this author did a basic search with DuckDuckGo about Paxton’s European vacation. The majority of the articles that popped up were either from the Texas Democrat Party or Yahoo! Is anyone surprised? Considering what a disaster James Talarico is becoming, it’s predictable that the Democrats are looking for anything to distract their base from the impending disaster that is his campaign.

So, where is Ken Paxton? Doing his job. For example, as Texas Attorney General, Paxton reached a landmark settlement with Texas Children’s Hospital that will end the practice of gender-affirming care. Not only that, the hospital will set up the country’s first detransition clinic as well as pay $10 million for billing Texas Medicaid for unallowable and illegal gender transitions. Five doctors will be fired and have their privileges at Texas Children’s Hospital revoked. The hospital will never again credential them. Hopefully, their medical licenses will be yanked as well. What those “doctors” did was horrific, and the children on whom they operated will never fully recover.

Whistleblowers Vanessa Sivadage, R.N., and Dr. Eithan Haim first alerted Paxton’s office to the continuing “gender affirming care” at Texas Children’s Hospital in June 2024, after Texas had outlawed such procedures in 2022. The office also worked with President Trump’s Department of Justice to secure the landmark settlement with one of the best children’s hospitals in the country. While James Talarico was professing his love for “trans kids,” Paxton was working to protect those same children. Talarico is playing pretend about what a manly man he is, driving a rented pickup truck, while Paxton is doing what Texans voted for him to do.

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The true shame of all this is that Texas Children’s Hospital, seen as one of the top children’s hospitals in the nation, allowed itself to be sullied and nearly ruined by the transgender agenda. The hospital lied, falsified medical records, and billed Medicaid for procedures that never should have been allowed.

Why did such a well-respected organization decide to engage in such malfeasance? What made five separate doctors decide to throw away their careers, which took decades to build, and probably their medical licenses, too? What prompted such a dereliction of duty? What happened to “First, do no harm?” Money. The root of all evil is what happened. The more the hospital billed Medicaid, the more money came back to it and those doctors.

The settlement stipulates that Texas Children’s will set up a “detransition clinic” in the hospital by October. The $10 million fine that the hospital must pay will be used to start the clinic, allowing it to operate for free for the next five years. The hospital will also amend its bylaws to trigger automatic relinquishment of all privileges for any doctor who violates Texas’s prohibition on medical “interventions” to “transition” children.

Personally, this writer would like to see the people who allowed such butchery to happen, beyond the doctors, in jail for a very long time. What happened at the “gender transition clinic” was nothing short of child abuse. Every last person involved needs to be held accountable. They should never be allowed anywhere near children for the rest of their lives. If there was ever a need for people to wear a scarlet letter of shame, this is it.

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Paxton called it “a monumental day in the fight to stop the radical transgender movement.” He said, “In addition to helping establish the first-ever Detransition Clinic and securing millions, this settlement will ensure that the deranged child mutilators who hurt our kids are fired and held accountable.” He and his office began an investigation in May 2023 because of the hospital's effort to provide “gender affirming care.” After such “care” was made illegal, Texas Children’s Hospital continued to provide puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, among other treatments. It was only because of the whistleblowers that the investigation moved forward and a settlement was reached at all.

The whistleblowers have been vindicated. Sivadage, threatened by FBI agents who came to her house and fired from her job at Texas Children’s Hospital, has been cleared of all charges made against her. Haim, indicted by the Biden Department of Justice on four counts of illegal use of the hospital’s electronic system without authorization, was looking at 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. Those charges have been dropped. A terrifying time is over for both of them.

See? Right there is the difference between adults and those who claim to be adults. This writer does not know the political leanings of either Sivadage or Haim, nor does she want to, but some things rise above politics, one being the care and safety of children.

Related: 'Would I Lie to You?' James Talarico’s Campaign Has a Truth Problem.

This November, Texans will have a choice to make and, hopefully, will make the right one. There hasn't been a Democrat elected statewide in Texas since 1994 for a reason. People can either vote for a man who has made a big mess of his personal life but has worked tirelessly for years to produce a landmark settlement that will protect children for decades to come, or they can vote for a man who pretends to be an adult but doesn’t have much to show for his life’s work. This writer knows who she is choosing. Choose wisely, Texas.

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