The Alaska Winter Drilling Program Survives Legal Challenge

Federal Judge Clears Path for Exploratory Work

Conservation groups and Iñupiat-aligned organizations received bad news when U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason denied a request to halt ConocoPhillips Alaska's planned winter exploration program in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska (NPR-A).

Her ruling lets the Bureau of Land Management (BLM)-approved permits remain in effect, allowing seasonal drilling and seismic activities to proceed during the winter window, when frozen tundra minimizes surface disturbance.

The decision addresses a request for a preliminary injunction surrounding a broader lawsuit challenging the BLM's approval process. The plaintiffs argued that the environmental analysis was rushed, opaque, and failed to adequately address potential harms to wildlife.

Judge Gleason found that the groups didn't show a "fair chance of success" on the merits, noting that the BLM performed a "reasonably thorough analysis" of impacts.

Program Details and Safeguards

The approved plan focuses solely on exploration, not full-scale production, including seismic surveys to identify potential reserves and the drilling of up to 4 exploratory wells near existing developments, such as the Willow project.

ConocoPhillips Alaska is restricted to winter months, when it relies on ice roads and temporary infrastructure that naturally disappear during the spring thaw, limiting its long-term environmental footprint.

There are strict conditions the oil company must follow, including seasonal timing restrictions, limits on vehicle traffic, wildlife monitoring, and other migration protocols.

If there are any violations, BLM officials have the authority to suspend activities.

Significance of Winter Operations

For decades, winter drilling has been a standard practice in Alaska's Arctic, where frozen ground allows heavy equipment to work without permanent roads, reducing damage.

Modern permits include enhanced protections, including updated monitoring and restoration requirements, building on lessons from past developments.

Broader Policy Landscape

Roughly the size of Indiana, the NPR-A was established by Congress during the Cold War to support domestic petroleum needs while addressing environmental and subsistence values.

Renewed exploration was encouraged after the repeal of certain Biden-era restrictions and a 2025 law that mandated multiple lease sales.

Supporters highlight the benefits for energy security and reduced foreign dependence, while opponents raise concerns about the impact on the climate and wildlife.

Judge Gleason's decision narrowly focused on legal and procedural grounds, avoiding broader policy debates for Congress and the executive branches.

Next Steps

Exploration crews mobilize as winter conditions permit, while federal oversight continues, and then face potential legal action.

Because the ruling is only temporary, there's no permanent infrastructure or authorized production without additional reviews, permits, and public input.

This outcome illustrates how the judicial process should work, where energy-environment disputes on federal lands were thoroughly investigated.

A process that district judges in the lower 48 need to remember.

