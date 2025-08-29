The West's Migrant Crime Crisis: When Silence Is Complicity

There is no shortage of stories about heroic bystanders intervening to stop assaults and attacks committed by migrants in Europe.

The most well-known incident occurred on a Paris-bound train in 2015, when three American tourists thwarted a mass terrorist attack by a Moroccan national armed with a Kalashnikov; one of them was shot in the process. Then there was the “backpack hero,” who chased a Syrian refugee out of a park in France after he stabbed four kids and two adults in 2023. Moving on to this year, in July passengers overpowered another Syrian national on a train in southern Germany after he injured four people with a hammer.

Advertisement

Now we have the story of John Rudat, a 21-year-old American paramedic who came to the rescue of two women being assaulted by two Syrian refugees on a tram in Dresden. The before-and-after photos of Rudat, who was hospitalized with knife wounds to his face and is also a part-time model, are jarring.

When asked by GB News, following the attack, if Europe should consider implementing Trump-like immigration polices, Rudat said:

I think the German people would really appreciate some policies like that. I think the German people would really appreciate being able to feel safe on their own transportation systems. And I hope that Germany and the government of Germany and the people of Germany push for exactly that: more policy for more safety.

Quite offensive speech in leftist circles.The Telegraph made the focus of its news story on the incident the hero's "Trump anti-migrant rhetoric" and, just like the U.S. media does when it comes to crime in Dem-run cities, tried to gaslight readers into believing there's no migrant crime crisis in Europe by cherrypicking a study that showed “no correlation between an increasing share of foreigners in a district and the local crime rate.” Meanwhile, Rudat said that "hundreds" of people reached out to him with “claims and stresses about, over the last 10 years, the immigration problem and the violence problem has been really rising and becoming a legitimate threat to everyday safety.”

Related: Migration Doomed the European Project

We've learned from the reaction to President Donald Trump's National Guard deployment in Washington, D.C., to trust local residents more than the media and the left on crime, especially when the stats they cite are, as PJ Media's Rick Moran writes, often "based on at least partially cooked data." But if you're skeptical of Rudat's claim, keep in mind that German police have acknowledged the obvious: that tighter border controls have a positive impact on the migration crime crisis.

Advertisement

It's no wonder, then, that a new poll shows 70% of Spaniards support mass deportation of illegal immigrants — including 59% of Socialist Party (PSOE) supporters.The poll was taken after the conservative Vox party said it would deport 8 million people who "have not adapted to our customs" if it wins the next election. However, Pablo Castaño, in his attack on Vox in Jacobin, writes that it's "Islamophobia and racism against workers from Morocco and other North African countries” that is the big problem in Spain, not the out-of-control migrant crisis. While anti-migrant protests have erupted across Spain recently, PJ Media's Stephen Green correctly diagnoses that "violence and increasing extremism are the natural results when a government refuses to protect its citizens from illegal migrants who can't and won't assimilate."

Prioritizing the safety of citizens, however, is not high on the list of priorities for much of the media. Upset that the populist-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) doubled its support in February's election in Germany, Li Zhou warned at the left-wing news site Vox about “the dangerous resurgence of Germany’s far right." U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has a better grasp on the danger Germans face: "What is truly extremist is not the popular AfD — which took second in the recent election — but rather the establishment’s deadly open-border immigration policies that the AfD opposes."

Related: Half of London's Social Housing Goes to 'Migrants'

Americans experienced the effects of "deadly open-border immigration policies" during Joe Biden's presidency. The contrast with the Trump administration's approach was never clearer than when Democrats at a joint session of Congress refused to clap as President Trump honored two mothers whose daughters were murdered by illegal aliens. Their silence sent a terrifying message: If you fear rising crime, just hope there's a hero nearby to save you.

Advertisement

Want the inside story on America's crime crisis and the battle to restore conservative leadership? Join PJ Media VIP and get 60% off with the promo code FIGHT.

We don’t hold back, and neither should you. Sign up today!