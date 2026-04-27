MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

So I went into a Birthday News Coma about an hour before people started arriving at the house on Saturday evening, and it was so nice that I stayed in it until midday Sunday.

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Which is when I learned about yet another gunman penetrating yet another Secret Service security perimeter and taking yet more shots at — near? — President Trump.

Gonna be a lot to talk about today, kids, so grab a seat (and maybe a drink) and settle in with us at the usual time.

See you then.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?