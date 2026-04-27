MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 7:30 AM on April 27, 2026

So I went into a Birthday News Coma about an hour before people started arriving at the house on Saturday evening, and it was so nice that I stayed in it until midday Sunday.

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Which is when I learned about yet another gunman penetrating yet another Secret Service security perimeter and taking yet more shots at — near? — President Trump.

Gonna be a lot to talk about today, kids, so grab a seat (and maybe a drink) and settle in with us at the usual time.

See you then.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

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NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT

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5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

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