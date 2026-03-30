MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Now that was a good weekend.

Friday involved family and tequila and not having to cook. Saturday was ribs on the smoker most of the day, followed by drinking too much, talking too loud, and staying up too late with friends. And then Sunday was all about grilling steaks and actually not having wine with them so that a much-needed weekend recovery could happen before Monday for once.

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Then next weekend it's supposed to snow or some [expletive] like that.

The point is: Cook meat outdoors whenever you can because you never know.

Then — and this part is key — do a video live chat on Monday with your Partner in Thoughtcrime™ and your VIPeeps.

It's a good life.

See you at the usual time.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?