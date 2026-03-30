MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 7:35 AM on March 30, 2026

Now that was a good weekend.

Friday involved family and tequila and not having to cook. Saturday was ribs on the smoker most of the day, followed by drinking too much, talking too loud, and staying up too late with friends. And then Sunday was all about grilling steaks and actually not having wine with them so that a much-needed weekend recovery could happen before Monday for once.

Advertisement

Then next weekend it's supposed to snow or some [expletive] like that.

The point is: Cook meat outdoors whenever you can because you never know.

Then — and this part is key — do a video live chat on Monday with your Partner in Thoughtcrime™ and your VIPeeps.

It's a good life. 

See you at the usual time. 

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Read more by Stephen Green

Categories:

NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT

Tags:

5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

Recommended

This Trillion-Dollar Firm Wants Out of Mamdani's NYC Stephen Green
The Morning Briefing: Too Bad Tiger Woods Can't Drive a Car as Well as He Can a Golf Ball Stephen Kruiser
Democrats Should Be Panicking About This Matt Margolis
Republic of Somaliland Asks U.S. to Extradite Ilhan Omar There to Face Justice Catherine Salgado
Ilhan Omar’s Connection to Genocide in Somaliland Catherine Salgado
Tom Homan Bulldozed Jake Tapper’s DHS Funding Narrative Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Democrats Should Be Panicking About This
The Great Replacement Chronicles: George Soros’ Big Win at the UN
Georgia Found the Craziest Possible Way to Stop Changing the Clocks
Advertisement