MONDAY AT 4 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 8:10 AM on March 23, 2026

We're enjoying an early spring here on the Front Range — you know, before literally everything catches fire in a couple of weeks.

Probably the only other downside is that I went to fill up my car on Saturday, but escrow fell through. Really hoping they can get Hormuz back open while I still have a quarter tank left.

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Otherwise, it's been wine on the patio in the afternoon and grilling in the evening, and if we had enough wine, I'd invite all of you over.

I'm kidding. Of course, we have enough wine.

Anyway, see you at 4 P.M. sharp(ish), unless I hear that we're on at 3 P.M. today. Will keep you posted.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Read more by Stephen Green

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NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT

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5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

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