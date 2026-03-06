FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, DUELING SPECIAL GUESTS!

Stephen Green | 8:30 AM on March 06, 2026

That's right, kids — we have not one but TWO guests squeezed into the Seat of Uncomfortable Ecstasy today.

Due to some sort of possibly tequila-related booking hullaballoo, we ended up with both Jennifer Rust (who has her own byline now, even if she's still a little awkward about it) and our one and only Managing Editor, Chris Queen.

But don't you worry because the Seat of Uncomfortable Ecstasy was engineered to handle any kind of booking emergency. Hell, for all we know, Kevin Downey Jr. might get confused and show up, too.

Remember: On Five O'Clock Somewhere, we don't have booking mistakes. We just have awesome accidents.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

