FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Ashley McCully

Stephen Green | 7:30 AM on February 20, 2026

It's Friday.

That means you get Kruiser. You get VodkaPundit. And today you also get Ashley McCully.

That is so much winning that you'd get sick of all the winning, except that isn't how we roll.

Advertisement

Just. More. Winning.

And also maybe a little something-something from the bottle I keep by my desk.

See what I mean by all the winning?

Join us at 3 p.m. Eastern. 

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Read more by Stephen Green

