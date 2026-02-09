MONDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Nope, didn't watch the Super Bowl, but congratulations to the winning team, regardless of whether it was the one I don't like or the other one I really don't like.

As I write these words late Sunday evening, I assume that the halftime show is over and that there is a winner.

But everybody who watches Five O'Clock Somewhere is a winner, particularly our VIP family in the chat.

See you at the usual time, 3 p.m. Eastern, on, at, or somewhere in the general vicinity of the nose.

