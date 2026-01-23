FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Ed Morrissey

Fresh from his critically acclaimed hosting duties at the Golden Globes, Hot Air's own Ed Morrissey joins Five O'Clock Somewhere today, for yet another video live chat that the critics will oh-so-conveniently ignore.

And that's before we even get to the Oscars.

It's been a pretty quiet week, with Minnesota quietly submitting to ICE patrols and fraud investigations, and NATO nearly going to war with itself over Greenland. So I don't know what the three of us will talk about today, or what our VIP Gold family might get up to in the comments.

But I bet we'll all think of something.

See you then. Can't wait.