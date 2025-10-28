Bari Weiss Sharpening Her Axe for '60 Minutes' Crew

"I'm Lesley Stahl."

A man can dream, can't he?

My decades-old dream for a shakeup at the World's Most Pretentious and Least Informative Infotainment Program™ might be about to come true, according to a story in the New York Post on Monday evening.

Hot on the heels of yesterday's news that new CBS News chief Bari Weiss might poach CNN's token conservative (and not in a bad way!), Scott Jennings, comes word that the high-priced talent — propaganda is a talent — at 60 Minutes might want to make sure their LinkedIn profiles are all up-to-date.

Calling Weiss a "41-year-old newshound," the Post's sources claim that "insiders say she believes 60 Minutes has drifted too far to the left."

And I've been known to sip at the occasional martini.

This is the same 60 Minutes that had to settle a lawsuit with President Donald Trump earlier this year to the tune of $16 million, after the "news" program edited a campaign interview with Vice President Kamala Harris to make one of her infamous word-salad answers make sense. Edited? Did I write "edited?" 60 Minutes hacked that answer with an axe like it was a half-naked teen in a slasher movie.

The whole thing was such a mess that just four weeks before the election, several former CBS News staffers called on the network to "conduct an outside investigation" into what happened.

And yet, former 60 Minutes producer Bill Owens, who quit in a huff back in April, refused to apologize for the deceptive edits. In an interview this week with The Guardian, he explained, “I said, ‘I’m not apologizing for anything. We haven’t done anything wrong. We haven’t done anything wrong."

Yeah, keep saying that.

Even with Owens gone, Weiss looks like she's swinging her axe for 60 Minutes:

Among Weiss’s rumored targets, according to insiders, is Scott Pelley. The anchor slammed CBS’s then owner Paramount in an on-air tirade this summer for inking a $16 million settlement with President Trump over allegations that “60 Minutes” “deceptively edited a Kamala Harris interview. Likewise, Bill Whitaker, the correspondent who conducted the controversial Harris interview, may also be in the crosshairs after he was criticized for throwing softball questions and not vetting what was aired, sources said.

It would take a heart of stone not to laugh.

But as I discussed with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott on a Right Angle segment earlier this month, Weiss's biggest challenge might not be her network's partisan bent, but the inexorable grind of changing demographics.

“Bari isn’t wrong to try to bring in new people,” a CBS source told the Post, also reminding the paper that Pelley and Whitaker are 68 and 74, respectively. And Lesley Stahl is 83, I'd add. The source concluded that "Most of the show’s correspondents and its viewers are geriatric." Boomers still watch network news. GenX might, might not. Millennials and younger? Fuggidaboudit.

How are you gonna get the woke kids back on the CBS News farm when they've seen Gay Pa-ree on TikTok?

