Scott Jennings’ Days at CNN May Be Numbered

Scott Jennings is easily the best thing that has happened to CNN. Unlike the faux conservatives the network usually hires, Jennings doesn’t join in with the rest of the network’s voices in trashing Trump and the GOP. He masterfully takes down the leftists on the panels he sits on and makes the segments he participates in watchable because they’re not just an echo chamber of left-wing talking points.

Well, according to a report from Semafor, Jennings may not be with CNN much longer. “CNN personality Scott Jennings visited Weiss this week at CBS’ New York headquarters,” the outlet reports. “A onetime Bush administration staffer, Jennings, as CNN’s primary defender of President Donald Trump, has elevated his profile by sparring nightly with Democrats on the network’s evening roundtable shows.”

The new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, is clearly intent on making big changes at CBS to bring back balance. It was also reported that she was looking to poach Bret Baier from Fox News, which doesn’t seem likely:

It’s unlikely that Weiss will succeed in plucking Baier from his longtime perch atop Fox News’ evening broadcast. But inside CBS, the mood remains tense: Staffers are bracing for Paramount-wide cuts that are expected in the coming days and are still adjusting to Weiss’ leadership mandate, beyond the initial shock of her selection. One CBS staffer said despite some leaks of negative information, many employees have been much friendlier and open to her points of view in person. Another CBS insider noted that there have been some subtle shifts that seemed timed with her arrival, including an increasing frequency of people blaming “both sides” while discussing stories during CBS’ morning editorial calls.

If Jennings does jump ship, it could be devastating for CNN, which has finally found someone willing to push back against the endless parade of liberal talking heads who dominate their panels. Since Jennings is a non-staff CNN contributor, he's completely free to pursue opportunities elsewhere. A source familiar with the situation confirmed his ability to negotiate with other networks, and when asked about the possible move, a CNN spokesperson declined to comment. That silence speaks volumes about CNN's concern over potentially losing their most effective conservative voice.

We’ve followed Jennings closely here at PJ Media, highlighting his sharp takedowns of leftist narratives on an otherwise staunchly anti-Trump network. He has delivered some of the most compelling television on the fledgling channel, routinely going viral for his fearless challenges to the conventional wisdom that dominates cable news.

“If cable news produced a single breakout star in 2024, one could easily make the argument it was Scott Jennings,” Mediate said of Jennings back in December. “The Republican commentator has been a true standout. Throw him on a CNN panel anytime day or night, you’ve got yourself an entertaining skirmish. Doesn’t matter if it’s one-on-one, two-on-one or even three-on-one or more, Jennings can hold his own in the most lopsided of debates.”

