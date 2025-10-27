MONDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 7:00 AM on October 27, 2025

Happy Monday!

Yeah, that didn't even sound good in my head, but I tried it anyway.

Saturday marked the end of a quarter century of Halloween parties thrown by two old friends. They're moving to Texas next year, and they aren't even taking the party with them. I'm now officially out of excuses to dress up for Halloween.

Want to help me come up with some new ones?

See you at 3 p.m. Eastern so we can hammer out a solution to this most pressing problem.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 74% off Schumer Shutdown promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

