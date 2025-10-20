Please, Accept My Apologies

Stephen Green | 10:44 AM on October 20, 2025
AI image prompted by VodkaPundit using a paid version of Grok.

My apologies for a nuclear-weapons-grade error.

This column was based on a case on mistaken identity — and the mistake was entirely mine.

I've deleted the original, because what else was there to do?

My apologies to you, my readers, and to Morgan (not J) Freeman.

I'll do better.

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

