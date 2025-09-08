MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

We're back, baby!

I had no idea how exhausted — possibly bordering on useless — I'd been these last few months, until the day after my dear, departed mother-in-law's service and celebration of life.

The service was lovely, if unseasonably cold, wet, and windy. Paula's celebration of life was a delightfully blurry mass of people and food and wine and tears and laughs. As it should be.

Saturday and Sunday were a bit like what I imagine it must be like coming out of a coma: "How much time passed since I felt right?"

Enough of that. Forward now, yes?

Yes.

