MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 7:30 AM on September 08, 2025

We're back, baby!

I had no idea how exhausted — possibly bordering on useless — I'd been these last few months, until the day after my dear, departed mother-in-law's service and celebration of life.

The service was lovely, if unseasonably cold, wet, and windy. Paula's celebration of life was a delightfully blurry mass of people and food and wine and tears and laughs. As it should be.

Saturday and Sunday were a bit like what I imagine it must be like coming out of a coma: "How much time passed since I felt right?"

Enough of that. Forward now, yes?

Yes. 

So join Kruiser, Yours Truly, and our VIP Gold VIP family at 3 p.m. Eastern.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

