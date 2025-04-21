The Battle Is on for the Soul of the Democratic Party... but SHEESH, Those Contestants...

"It's a pity both sides can't lose," former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger quipped about the Iran-Iraq War, and, while I mean no insult to the odious Saddam Hussein or Ayatollah Khomeini regimes, I had the same thought watching two wings of the Democratic Party go to war.

Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — and current NYC mayoral frontrunner, but I'll return to that in a sec — was the guest on a Daily Beast podcast late last week, where he told hosts Joanna Coles and Isaac Mizrahi, "You can't have this extreme wing of the Democratic Party running the Democratic Party because it doesn't work."

“The Democratic party is outraged at Trump,” Cuomo said, "The Democratic party is in trouble, let’s be honest."

Coles asked if the Democrats had been “hijacked by cultural issues,” but Cuomo said no. “We hijacked ourselves. We lost our base, and we lost our foundation.”

"The Democrats have to learn the lesson first [about their recent election losses]," Cuomo said. "Yes, focus on Trump, but learn your own lesson."

Coles jumped in and asked, "Is AOC part of the extreme wing?"

"Yes, yes," Cuomo replied without hesitation.

"That is a very good question and a very direct answer," host Mizrahi pointed out. If I'm being totally honest, it's refreshing to hear Cuomo be totally honest.

The former governor currently enjoys a wide lead in New York City's Democrat primary race. The New York Post reported on Sunday that Cuomo "continues to hold a commanding lead in the crowded primary election with the backing of 45% of the Democrats. His closest competitor is socialist state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani with 22%, up from 18% last month.

Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams was elected as a Democrat, but since turning against his party's radical stance on illegal immigration, he's running for reelection as an independent. Adams polled at 6% to Cuomo's 41% last month, before going indie. So, barring something drastic and unforeseen, it looks like the mayor's race is Cuomo's to lose.

Meanwhile, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) drew big crowds around the nation, touring with multimillionaire Sen. Bernie Sanders (CPUSA-Vt.) by private jet on their "Down With Wealth" or whatever tour.

Cuomo added that AOC and Sanders "capitalize" on Democrats' "fear" and "anger" over Trump.

AOC was first elected to Congress in 2018, and her seat is so safe — even after driving away an Amazon expansion that would have brought thousands of jobs to her district — that if she'd been up for election on Easter Day against the Risen Christ, she'd have won handily.

Gooder and harder, New York. Gooder and harder.

But the fact is that the battle is between a midwit socialist too young to have accomplished anything with no discernible talents aside from transparent demagoguery and an aging sexual harasser responsible for the deaths of thousands of elderly New Yorkers.

Some choice, eh?

Did I say that the battle is on for the soul of the Democratic Party? As my lawyer friends might say, that headline assumes a fact not in evidence.

