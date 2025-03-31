MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

If there was a bigger story this weekend than Tesla attacks, I don't know what it is. But I'm also writing this with a glass of wine — not the first, not the last — on Sunday evening while doomscrolling X for Tesla attack videos.

A guy's gotta have a hobby.

But I promise to bone up on the news (heh, I said "bone") in plenty of time for today's Five O'Clock Somewhere.

See you then — can't wait.

