FRIDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Kevin Downey Jr

Kevin Downey Jr. is back in the Seat of Uncomfortable Ecstasy for the very first time since the last time and, if that means anything at all, it means that I've finally come to grips with the linear nature of time.

Advertisement

It's been a long time coming, hasn't it? Anyway, it's going to be a fun show/comments section — as it always is, thanks to our guests and, of course, to our VIPeeps.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 50% off SAVEAMERICA promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

See you at the usual time, 3 p.m. Eastern, sharpish.