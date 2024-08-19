MONDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 7:00 AM on August 19, 2024

When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the bands of leisure which have connected them with the weekend, and to assume among the responsibilities of the workweek, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should gather for a video live chat with the VIP members who have made this all possible. Especially the weekend part.

Kruiser is recovered from his travel. I'm recovered (at least in theory) from that second bottle of wine Melissa and I shouldn't have had Sunday night, so neither of us can wait to get back in the virtual saddle.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 50% off SAVEAMERICA promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

