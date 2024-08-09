FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Ashley McCully

Stephen Green | 6:00 AM on August 09, 2024

On last Friday's show, I ended up drinking scotch right out of the bottle because I had sworn I wasn't going to drink until 5 p.m., and I didn't want to ask Melissa or one of the boys to bring me a glass because I didn't want them to know I'd broken my pledge, and yes I know I'm an idiot.

So on this Friday's show, I'm going straight for the drinking. I hope you'll join me, Kruiser, and special guest Ashley McCully.

If you aren't already part of our Five O'Clock Somewhere VIP Gold family, what are you waiting for when we have Ashley on today's show AND this fantastic 50% off SAVEAMERICA promo code?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Categories: NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT
Tags: PODCAST VIP GOLD

