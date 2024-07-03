Biden Campaign Collapse Tracker: Capitol Hill Blues

Welcome to the Biden Campaign Collapse Tracker, a new daily (ish?) feature that will last every bit as long as Presidentish Joe Biden's reelection campaign does — so check back tomorrow because, like Joe, it might still be here.

I kid, of course — I'm still on the side that believes that Biden will see it through to the bitter end. But this is a fast-moving game where everything can change in a hurry.

Let's get started before everything changes again with the focus today on the palace intrigue coming from Capitol Hill.

"Other Democrats are privately acknowledging that the panic is well-founded," Evan McMorris-Santoro reported late Tuesday for NOTUS. "This Praetorian Guard around Biden is losing the election, and all they can do is shame other Dems for having an honest reaction to what they’re seeing and hearing,” an unnamed Democratic lawmaker texted to NOTUS. “Meanwhile, the fate of our republic rests with half a dozen longtime Biden sycophants and family members, including Hunter Biden, who are the only ones Joe seriously consults.”

Willing to go on the record was Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas) who said that the election is "old versus crazy.” When McMorris-Santoro asked if there was a way to have crazy versus something else, Gonzalez said, “That’d be great.”

That NOTUS report came hot on the heels of not one but two Democrat lawmakers — both in safe districts with zero chance of getting dragged down by Biden — calling for him to drop out.

My Hot Air colleague Ed Morrisey wrote yesterday that when 78-year-old Lloyd Doggett, sitting in his D+24 district, calls on Biden to withdraw, then Biden is "in trouble — big trouble." Another Democrat, Jared Golden of Maine, didn't even need to watch the debate debacle before making up his mind. He wrote an op-ed for the Bangor Daily News this week saying that the debate "didn’t rattle me as it has others, because the outcome of this election has been clear to me for months: While I don’t plan to vote for him, Donald Trump is going to win. And I’m OK with that."

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wa.) followed quickly on Doggett and Golden's heels, telling a local news station, "The truth I think, is that Biden is going to lose to Trump. I know that’s difficult, but I think the damage has been done by that debate."

Axios also reported Tuesday that a "pre-planned meeting of House Democrats focused on the party's political messaging devolved into a grievance fest about President Biden."

"Much of the meeting was taken up by members expressing their irritation and misgivings toward Biden and his team, according to a member in the meeting and another source briefed on the matter," Axios claimed. Both of Axios' sources said Biden was repeatedly referred to by members as the "donkey in the room."

Advertisement

Want more? I just got word that PJ Media's own Matt Margolis is working on a story about 25 more congressional Dems who will call on Biden to drop out. So be sure to look for that report later this morning — it ought to be extra juicy.

One of Biden's biggest boasts was his ability to work Capitol Hill and to push through major legislation. (And so long as Dems were in the majority and there were no effective limits on spending — ie, unlimited pork for bribing wavering lawmakers — it worked.)

It would be ironic almost beyond belief If Capitol Hill — the place Sen. Biden poisoned with his demagoguery — proves to be President Biden's undoing.