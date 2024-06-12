Old Man Yells at Gun Owners in Latest Biden Brain-Freeze

Hot on the heels of Hunter Biden's convictions for three felony gun charges, Presidentish Joe Biden again took the stage at a Moms Demand Action/Everytown for Gun Safety event to threaten law-abiding gun owners with F-15 Eagle airstrikes.

There's just one problem, and I mean aside from the fact that Mr. Return to Decency and All the Healing seems to get his jollies by threatening approximately half of America with military action. The U.S. Navy — our first line of defense — might be in its worst condition in more than 40 years, the Air Force might get fewer than one-third of the B-21 Raider bombers we need to deter both China and Russia, and the Army has gone Woke. But Biden has his priorities, and they involve dropping GBU-39 Small Diameter Bombs on your local gun range.

Funny, but I don't feel deterred, even though Biden's F-15 threat is one he repeats like — well, like an old and forgetful man with a favorite story he just won't forget, no matter how many times you silently pray that he will.

The first time I can recall wondering if the President of the United States might someday see fit to order the Air Force to level my little gun-loving exurb was shortly after he assumed office in 2021 — and I do mean "assumed."

"If you wanted or if you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons," he said at the White House in June of that year. "The Second Amendment, from the day it was passed, limited the type of people who could own a gun and what type of weapon you could own," he also said. "You couldn't buy a cannon."

Actually, you could. And still may.

Here's the clip.

ASIDE: For the record, you do not want to become the focus of attention of a pilot behind the stick of an F-15E Strike Eagle. If you asked me how many weapons a Strike Eagle can carry, I'd have to quote young John Connor in "Terminator 2" when he was asked how many police were arriving at Cyberdyne to stop the Terminator. "All of them, I think."

To be fair, maybe Biden was just echoing Eric Swalwell, who once threatened to nuke us. Swalwell never even deleted the tweet.

And it would be a short war my friend. The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit. I’m sure if we talked we could find common ground to protect our families and communities. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 16, 2018

Here Biden is in 2022 — I believe at the same conference as this week — making the same threat.

Biden: "For those brave right-wing Americans who say [the 2nd amendment] is all about keeping America independent and safe, if you want to fight against the country, you need an F-15. You need something more than a gun." pic.twitter.com/Kz8e62vR8E — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 30, 2022

If you watch the earlier clips, Biden sounds pretty strong and more or less authoritative, assuming you don't know he's lying and don't care that he's threatening "my fellow Americans."

But look at him in action this week:

BIDEN (slurring heavily): "If they wanna think to take on government if we get out of line ... guess what? They need F-15s! They don't need a rifle!" pic.twitter.com/9Lh28W52bU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 11, 2024

He can barely work his way through the threat he's made so many times before.

The exact quote, as near as I'm able to transcribe, is: "By the way, they wanna think [unintelligible] to take on gunnervint [really!], we get outta line, which there's talkin' again about. Well, guess what? They need F-15s. They don't need [slurp] a rifle." That was followed by tepid laughter. Compare it to the big cheers Biden got for his much more forceful statement just three years ago.

He's lost it, and every radar on every F-15 in the Air Force couldn't find it again.

