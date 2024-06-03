The Dirty Little Secret Behind Biden's Stealth Mass Amnesty

While the whole world was distracted by former President Donald Trump's New York State 34 felony convictions for a couple of federal misdemeanors, the New York Post revealed that Presidentish Joe Biden has been quietly "operating a program of 'mass amnesty' for migrants."

In operation since 2022, Biden's stealth amnesty program means that illegals — so-called asylum-seekers — have been "removed from the legal system and no longer required to check in with authorities," according to the Post.

"The move allows them to legally, indefinitely roam the U.S. without fear of deportation, effectively letting them slip through the cracks."

You can be sure that each of the 350,000 cases received a thorough, individual review before being wiped clean by Biden's mass amnesty. Cough, cough.

Oli London quipped, "ICE ordered the termination of 350,000 asylum cases for migrants with no criminal records, despite the migrants entering the U.S. illegally." Well, yeah — but how are they supposed to get criminal records if Biden won't charge them for being here illegally?

During the Trump administration, just 4,700 illegals were granted similar clemency. In two-plus years, Biden has increased that number by about 75 times.

You can read the Post's full write-up here, but first, let me share with you a few items the paper didn't cover.

It seems like only last week [It was only last week, Steve —Editor] that Biden said that "no one is above the law" in this country. Of course, Biden was referring to Trump's sham conviction, and not to the very real threat posed by more than seven million unvetted illegal aliens who snuck in across Biden's unsecured southern border.

One X user posted, "There's going to be a lot more of this to come. If Biden wins, expect a mass amnesty the likes of which we have never seen." Indeed. If Biden is willing to do this during his first term, when he still faces a reelection battle, whatever restraint the White House might feel in 2024 will vanish like an illegal alien into the night in 2025.

"This is a power play to guarantee the Democrats are the permanent power in Washington," he concluded.

You have to give the New York Times credit for being honest on this one. Seriously. The paper reported earlier this year on "the reality behind Biden's plan to legalize 11 million immigrants," which they wrote has been called "the boldest immigration agenda any administration has put forward in generations."

Mass amnesty is, in my estimation, just one more way Biden is circumventing congressional authority over our immigration laws. He's established yet another 350,000 "facts on the ground" that nobody in Washington will have the will or the guts to do anything about.

If you're outraged, well, you should be. But the most outrageous part is the one I haven't seen anyone else discuss: it doesn't really matter.

This administration was never going to investigate any of these cases, much less 350,000 of them. And unless the next president has the fortitude to engage in mass deportations — something Trump has mentioned recently but did not pursue during his first term — then Biden's mass amnesty is nothing more than dotting the I's and crossing the T's on what we already knew.

The Swamp decided years ago to demographically reshape the United States, and we're fast approaching the point of no return.

Assuming we aren't there already, that is.