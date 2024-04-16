Projection Much? 'Morning Joe' Scarborough's On-Air Meltdown

When Presidentish Joe Biden assumed office, he effectively erased our immigration laws using nothing more than his phone and his pen, to borrow an infamous line. When the Supreme Court, the highest in the land, ruled that Biden had no authority to "relieve" college loan debt for 30 million Americans by forcing 300 million other Americans to assume it for them, Biden went and did it anyway. Biden wants to force you to give up your gas-powered car, so last month his EPA issued impossible new emissions standards — with zero input from Congress, where laws are supposed to be made.

Put all those tidbits about our Democrat president together and what do you get? If you're MSNBC's "Two Minutes Morning Hate" host Joe Scarborough, you somehow get "Republicans want a dictator."

So that happened. Here are the details.

"I'm getting tired of saying this to people who claim to be patriotic but hate America," Scarborough nearly shouted, fully wound up, "because they're always running America down. They're always trashing America! They're always saying, 'America's horrible! Its democracy doesn't work! We need a dictatorship if Donald Trump doesn't win.'"

Because if a lefty isn't projecting, it's only because zhey haven't had zheir soy-based coffee yet.

But that was just the cherry on top of an epic rant if by "epic rant," you mean, "WTF is he on, anyway?"

Here's the rant in full, if you can stomach it.

MSNBC's @JoeNBC: Republicans "hate America" & are always saying "we need a dictatorship" pic.twitter.com/HZizz4b9Yv — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 16, 2024

And here are the highlights.

"The United States military, by far stronger than the rest of the world at any time since 1945," Scarborough said about a shrinking army that still can't meet recruiting numbers, a Navy that can't build enough warships, and an industrial base too small to maintain small-war production numbers of basics like artillery shells.

"Our economy is stronger than it's been," as wages still can't keep up with inflation and every 100 days Washington adds another trillion to our $35 trillion debt.

"Our soft power is greater than ever before," Scarborough insisted as anti-American zealots blocked our bridges and airports.

"Technologically we are light years ahead — LIGHT YEARS AHEAD — of every, I mean, of, of our closest competitors," as China threatens to beat us back to the moon.

"Why did Iran do what they did, knowing what the outcome was going to be?" Scarborough asked and then answered, "Because they didn't want to screw with the United States."

Read the last one again. Iran launched 350 missiles and drones at an American ally so as not to screw with us.

That's the kind of aggressive nonsense people spew when they're coked out of their minds. I'm not accusing Scarborough of taking illicit drugs, but I am saying that he makes as much sense as a coke-fueled Hollywood wanna-be trying to peddle his screenplay for a "Commando" reboot where Alyssa Milano gets into shape to rescue her aging dad, still played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has been kidnapped by white supremacists in Idaho.

No one on the Right is running down America. We're running down Joe Scarborough for propping up the wannabe dictator using every means at his disposal to destroy the wealth, the Constitution, and private-sector innovations that make America great.

