Denver Closed Four Illegal Alien Shelters, and You Won't Believe What They Did Next

Late last year, Mayor Mike Johnston of the illegal alien sanctuary city of Denver announced he would soon close four illegal alien shelters. It isn't that the city is running out of illegals — far from it. The problem is that Denver needs to find $180 million to help feed and shelter illegals, and Johnston said the city can save $60 million by closing the shelters where illegals got food and shelter.

Is that how Democrats think savings works? Asking for a friend.

So the city still has a $120 million hole in the budget and plenty of illegals in need of food and shelter, but don't you worry, Johnston has a new plan that will blow you away.

Forty minutes south of Denver, I'm proud to remind you, my little town of Monument recently voted against becoming a sanctuary city. Mayor Mitch LaKind said last month, "There is no money set aside for the kind of issues that Denver is experiencing. It was never brought up during our budget workshops. So sticking to the fiduciary obligation we have towards our residents, it does not surprise me that we were all in agreement on how our money was going to be spent."

I realize that LaKind's dry assessment will hardly set any concerned souls' hearts aflutter, and that's why it was the exact right thing to say.

Whether you are pro- or anti-sanctuary status, this is how it's done: if you don't have the money for it, don't say you'll do it. Only bad things — or worse, for elected officials, embarrassing things — can happen as a result.

Denver welcomed illegals with open arms, and then when they had the temerity, the outrageous gall to actually show up, Denver had no idea what to do — and not enough funds to do it with.

So now the city is begging landlords in a city that already has low availability and high rents to lease their apartments to illegal aliens — and, no, they will not be getting a cut of the money Denver saved by closing the shelters meant to house the illegal aliens that Denver invited in.

The program applies to apartments that rent for just $2,000 or less.

"We put out a feeler to all the landlords we have connections with," city Human Services spokesman Jon Ewing explained, according to a Daily Mail report. "Basically said, listen, we’re going to have some newcomers who are going to need housing."

Is this what Democrats think this is how privatization works? Asking for a friend.

And yet, according to a Denverite report, Ewing says he's already heard from landlords willing to work with the city. That's a huge surprise because according to the Denver Post, the city's rental market took "a sharp U-turn in the second quarter from comfortable to cramped," as the vacancy rate plunged to just 3.7% from 5.5% in just three months.

"Though demand for temporary shelter has fallen, it still leaves thousands of new Denver residents, mostly from Venezuela, looking for long-term housing in an increasingly unaffordable housing market," Denverite reported, "where evictions have reached record highs in recent months."

Actual citizens struggling to make ends meet in Denver must be thrilled by the news of increased demand for scarce rentals.

