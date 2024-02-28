She's In, She's Out, She's BACK IN!

"Just when I thought I was out," former and now once again Democrat presidential candidate Marianne Williamson might have complained to the press on Wednesday, "they pull me back in!"

Following the surprisingly strong finish by "Uncommitted" in Tuesday's Michigan Democrat primary, the author and activist released a video statement on Twitter/X. In it, she said, "As of today, I am unsuspending my campaign for the president of the United States... I had suspended it because I was losing the horse race, but something so much more important than the horse race is at stake here, and we must respond.”

“We’re not going to defeat the fascist [Donald Trump] by — well, by what? What is President Biden offering?”

She really had me going until that fascist remark but, make no mistake, the longshot contender is back in the ring. "There is something much bigger than the horse race that’s at stake here," Williamson said. "In the words of Mohammed Ali, ‘When the mission is right, the odds don’t matter.'"

I guess this means I have to stop making jokes about how when candidates say they're merely "suspending" their campaigns, everybody knows that they're out for good. But what a way to be proven wrong, right?

Critics might point out that Presidentish Joe Biden did better in Michigan than Trump did. After all, Trump only won 68% to Nikki Haley's 27%, while Biden scored with 81% of Michigan Democrats. But here's the thing: Trump won by better than two-to-one over an actual human being. Given a choice between Joe Biden, a candidate who had dropped out, and literally nobody, about one in six Michigan voters decided that nothing's better than something when that something can barely finish a sentence even while reading it off a cue card.

No wonder Williamson smells blood in the water — although I'd be remiss if I didn't point out that Williamson lost to Uncommitted by a four-to-one margin.

During her first run at the Democrat presidential nomination, Williamson was preparing for a TV appearance and didn't realize her mic was on when she asked, "What does it say that Fox News is nicer to me than the lefties are? What does it say that the conservatives are nicer to me?"

"It's such a bizarre world," she concluded to someone off-camera during that 2019 appearance on "America This Week." But as Jim Treacher put it at the time, "She has a completely clear-eyed view of the people who are supposedly on her own team."

That was then. Now she's back in action for a second go at the Democrats' senescent incumbent, and if she thought the lefties were mean to her in 2019... she ain't seen nothin' yet.

On the other hand, much of Michigan's "Uncommitted" protest vote was because of Biden's support for Israel in its war to root out Hamas terrorists from Gaza — as milquetoast as his support is — and if that's the vote Williamson wants to capture, maybe conservatives shouldn't be so nice to her anymore.

It'll piss off Joe Biden even more than Marianne Williamson just did, I promise.